tech2 News Staff

The Mahindra XUV700 continues to be in the news even a couple of months on from its world premiere, seemingly scaling a new peak every week. This time, the XUV700 has set a national endurance run record at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT), in Tamil Nadu. At the 24 hours Speed Endurance Challenge, four XUV700s were enlisted for the record-breaking run, and all four examples clocked well over 4,000 kilometres at the end of the 24-hour mark.

The XUV700 diesel-manual variant led the way with 4,384.73 km covered, and the diesel-automatic variant clocked 4,256.12 km. Following closely were the XUV700 petrol-manual (4,232.01 km) and petrol-automatic (4,155.65 km). All four XUV700s comfortably breached the previous endurance run record (3,161 km), claimed to have been set in 2016.

In its statement, Mahindra claims the XUV700s averaged between 170-180 kph during the record run, and stayed unfazed even in the face of a torrential downpour. All XUV700s were running non-stop for 24 hours, pausing only for refuelling and driver swaps. Mahindra says the XUV700s were driven by ‘enthusiasts from the automotive fraternity in the country’, and the record-setting exercise was validated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) and the India Book of Records.

Inaugurated in August 2021 and spread out over 454 acres of land, the MSPT is where all future Mahindra SUVs will be developed and homologated. It features a zero-percent slope high-speed test track with a 43.7-degree parabolic banking for higher neutral speed testing, where vehicles can exceed the 200 kph mark. It will also be home to the 4X4 Centre of Excellence, which, in 2022, will be opened for enthusiasts to have a 'world-class' off-roading experience.

This news follows the tremendous response to the XUV700 at the time of bookings being opened. Between 7 and 8 October, Mahindra amassed over 50,000 bookings for its latest SUV. Deliveries of the petrol XUV700 will begin by the end of October, and diesel XUV700s will be delivered starting end-November.