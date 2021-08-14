Saturday, August 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mahindra XUV700 makes world premiere, packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available in both five- and seven-seat forms, and will be offered with a choice of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2021 16:54:12 IST

After a long, long wait, the Mahindra XUV700 has finally made its global debut today, 14 August, giving India a glimpse of Mahindra's latest SUV and all it has to offer. In spirit, the XUV700 is Mahindra's new flagship model, and is meant to provide a peek at what lies ahead for Mahindra's future SUVs. During the global unveil, Mahindra confirmed the XUV700 will be offered in five- and seven-seat forms, and also gave us a look at most of its features, including some key segment-firsts.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Image: Mahindra

The highlight inside the Mahindra XUV700 is twin 10.25-inch 'Superscreen' layout, which is quite reminiscent of a modern Mercedes. There’s a fully digital instruments display, a bespoke Sony 3D sound system with 12 speakers, with the touchscreen unit running a new OS that Mahindra terms ‘AdrenoX’. This system integrates Alexa-based voice commands, a Sony 3D sound system and drive modes named ‘Zip’, ‘Zap’ and ‘Zoom’ (exclusive to the diesel XUV700).

Also available is a large panoramic sunroof, a driver fatigue alert system, an air purifier and personalised safety messages. The XUV700 also packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

The Mahindra XUV700 AX line-up will be divided into three variants: AX3, AX5 and AX7. Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV700 AX line-up will be divided into three variants: AX3, AX5 and AX7. Image: Mahindra

The XUV700 will be offered in two main trim lines - MX and Adrenox (AX). The MX line will essentially be the entry point to XUV700 ownership, and will miss out on most of the goodies, including 17-inch steel wheels, a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable ORVMs and Android Auto connectivity. The AX line will be further divided into three variants: AX3 (which packs Adrenox infotainment with twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa voice operations, a six-speaker sound system, connected car features), AX5 (panoramic sunroof, curtain airbags, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights) and AX7 (dual-zone climate control, ADAS, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver drowsiness detection, side airbags and more).

Some of the goodies - including the segment-first flush-fitting door handles, 360-degree cameras, Sony 3D sound system, blind spot monitor, wireless phone charging and electronic parking brake will all be available only with option packs, which will certainly add to the price of the XUV700.

There are two engine options to choose from with the XUV700: a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with 200 hp and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 185 hp and over 420 Nm of torque. Both engines come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic, and the diesel-auto version actually gets 30 Nm more torque, taking overall output to 450 Nm. It must be noted, however, the diesel engine will be offered in a lower state of tune in the entry-level MX version, producing a considerably lower 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Mahindra has also confirmed an AWD system will be available as an option.

The Mahindra XUV700 will take on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Hyundai Alcazar. Mahindra XUV700 prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 16 to 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for all the details)

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 world premiere highlights: All-new XUV700 revealed, gets ADAS and seven airbags

Aug 14, 2021
Mahindra XUV700 world premiere highlights: All-new XUV700 revealed, gets ADAS and seven airbags
Mahindra XUV700 world premiere scheduled for 14 August: Check out the official preview video

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 world premiere scheduled for 14 August: Check out the official preview video

Aug 11, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021