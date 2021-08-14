tech2 News Staff

The Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India, with prices starting at a surprisingly low Rs 11.99 lakh for the entry-level petrol version of the SUV. The XUV700 diesel range will start at Rs 12.49 lakh for the base MX version. Mahindra has also revealed prices for two more petrol variants – the XUV700 AX3 is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, while the mid-spec XUV700 AX5 is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh (all prices for the five-seat manual versions, ex-showroom, India). At this price, the XUV700 undercuts even the outgoing XUV500 by a big margin, and is positioned closer to popular midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Prices for other variants – and the Option packs – will be revealed at a later date.

The highlight inside the Mahindra XUV700 is twin 10.25-inch 'Superscreen' layout, which is quite reminiscent of a modern Mercedes. There’s a fully digital instruments display, a bespoke Sony 3D sound system with 12 speakers, with the touchscreen unit running a new OS that Mahindra terms ‘AdrenoX’. This system integrates Alexa-based voice commands, a Sony 3D sound system and drive modes named ‘Zip’, ‘Zap’ and ‘Zoom’ (exclusive to the diesel XUV700).

Also available is a large panoramic sunroof, a driver fatigue alert system, an air purifier and personalised safety messages. The XUV700 also packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

The XUV700 will be offered in two main trim lines - MX and Adrenox (AX). The MX line will essentially be the entry point to XUV700 ownership, and will miss out on most of the goodies, including 17-inch steel wheels, a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable ORVMs and Android Auto connectivity.

The AX line will be further divided into three variants: AX3 (which packs Adrenox infotainment with twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa voice operations, a six-speaker sound system, connected car features), AX5 (panoramic sunroof, curtain airbags, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights) and AX7 (dual-zone climate control, ADAS, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver drowsiness detection, side airbags and more).

Some of the goodies - including the segment-first flush-fitting door handles, 360-degree cameras, Sony 3D sound system, blind spot monitor, wireless phone charging and electronic parking brake will all be available only with option packs, which will certainly add to the price of the XUV700.

There are two engine options – with segment-leading power outputs – to choose from with the XUV700: a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with 200 hp and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 185 hp and over 420 Nm of torque.

Both engines come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic, and the diesel-auto version actually gets 30 Nm more torque, taking overall output to 450 Nm. It must be noted, however, the diesel engine will be offered in a lower state of tune in the entry-level MX version, producing a considerably lower 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Mahindra has also confirmed an AWD system will be available as an option.