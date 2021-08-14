Saturday, August 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mahindra XUV700 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh, undercuts even the outgoing XUV500

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available in MX and AX trim lines, and the company has only revealed prices for the five-seat, manual versions of the new-gen SUV for now.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2021 20:45:53 IST

The Mahindra XUV700 has been launched in India, with prices starting at a surprisingly low Rs 11.99 lakh for the entry-level petrol version of the SUV. The XUV700 diesel range will start at Rs 12.49 lakh for the base MX version. Mahindra has also revealed prices for two more petrol variants – the XUV700 AX3 is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh, while the mid-spec XUV700 AX5 is priced at Rs 14.99 lakh (all prices for the five-seat manual versions, ex-showroom, India). At this price, the XUV700 undercuts even the outgoing XUV500 by a big margin, and is positioned closer to popular midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Prices for other variants – and the Option packs – will be revealed at a later date.

Also see: Mahindra XUV700 in pictures - Check out the interior, features and more

The highlight inside the Mahindra XUV700 is twin 10.25-inch 'Superscreen' layout, which is quite reminiscent of a modern Mercedes. There’s a fully digital instruments display, a bespoke Sony 3D sound system with 12 speakers, with the touchscreen unit running a new OS that Mahindra terms ‘AdrenoX’. This system integrates Alexa-based voice commands, a Sony 3D sound system and drive modes named ‘Zip’, ‘Zap’ and ‘Zoom’ (exclusive to the diesel XUV700).

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Image: Mahindra

Also available is a large panoramic sunroof, a driver fatigue alert system, an air purifier and personalised safety messages. The XUV700 also packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

The XUV700 will be offered in two main trim lines - MX and Adrenox (AX). The MX line will essentially be the entry point to XUV700 ownership, and will miss out on most of the goodies, including 17-inch steel wheels, a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable ORVMs and Android Auto connectivity.

The AX line will be further divided into three variants: AX3 (which packs Adrenox infotainment with twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa voice operations, a six-speaker sound system, connected car features), AX5 (panoramic sunroof, curtain airbags, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights) and AX7 (dual-zone climate control, ADAS, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver drowsiness detection, side airbags and more).

Higher-spec seven-seat versions are likely to be considerably more expensive. Image: Mahindra

Higher-spec seven-seat versions are likely to be considerably more expensive. Image: Mahindra

Some of the goodies - including the segment-first flush-fitting door handles, 360-degree cameras, Sony 3D sound system, blind spot monitor, wireless phone charging and electronic parking brake will all be available only with option packs, which will certainly add to the price of the XUV700.

There are two engine options – with segment-leading power outputs – to choose from with the XUV700: a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with 200 hp and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 185 hp and over 420 Nm of torque.

Both engines come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic, and the diesel-auto version actually gets 30 Nm more torque, taking overall output to 450 Nm. It must be noted, however, the diesel engine will be offered in a lower state of tune in the entry-level MX version, producing a considerably lower 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque. Mahindra has also confirmed an AWD system will be available as an option.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 world premiere highlights: All-new XUV700 revealed, gets ADAS and seven airbags

Aug 14, 2021
Mahindra XUV700 world premiere highlights: All-new XUV700 revealed, gets ADAS and seven airbags
Mahindra XUV700 makes world premiere, packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 makes world premiere, packs segment-first advanced driver assistance systems

Aug 14, 2021
Mahindra XUV700 in pictures: Take a look at its exterior, interior, features, powertrains and more

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 in pictures: Take a look at its exterior, interior, features, powertrains and more

Aug 14, 2021
Mahindra XUV700 world premiere scheduled for 14 August: Check out the official preview video

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 world premiere scheduled for 14 August: Check out the official preview video

Aug 11, 2021
Mahindra XUV700 spied fully undisguised ahead of debut, feature details revealed

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 spied fully undisguised ahead of debut, feature details revealed

Aug 02, 2021
Mahindra XUV700 to debut new Mahindra logo, ‘Twin Peaks’ insignia to be introduced on other Mahindra SUVs as well

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 to debut new Mahindra logo, ‘Twin Peaks’ insignia to be introduced on other Mahindra SUVs as well

Aug 09, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021