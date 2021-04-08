Thursday, April 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mahindra XUV700 is the name of the new XUV500, to be launched between July-September

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to come with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines; will also get AWD.


tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2021 11:13:57 IST

Mahindra has confirmed the second-generation XUV500 will be named the Mahindra XUV700. India has eagerly been awaiting the launch of the new Mahindra XUV500, with hundreds of spy shots of the second-gen model doing the rounds online for quite some time now. However, the company has today announced the new XUV (codenamed the Mahindra W601) will bear the ‘XUV700’ name. Additionally, it has been confirmed the Mahindra XUV700 will be launched sometime between July and September this year (Q2 FY2022).

In its statement, the company has confirmed the Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes. All-wheel drive will be available as an option, too.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is expected to get the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine – which powers the second-gen Mahindra Thar – running a higher state of tune, developing around 190hp. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, meanwhile, is expected to produce around 180hp. Gearbox choices for both engines are expected to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

As is the case with the XUV500, the Mahindra XUV700, too, is set to continue with its three-row, seven-seat layout. However, Mahindra could look at providing a six-seat version as well, with captain chairs for second-row passengers.

Spy shots have previously revealed the Mahindra XUV700 will have an imposing, square-jawed face with a revised version of the XUV500’s trademark cheetah claw grille; 10-spoke, 17-inch alloys, flush-fitting door handles and disc brakes at all four corners.

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV700 will have a twin-screen arrangement, combining the digital instruments display with the touchscreen infotainment system.

Also visible in spy shots of the Mahindra XUV700 is a provision for the camera and radar-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It’s likely the Mahindra XUV700 will have assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking. ADAS has so far only been available with luxury cars in India, and would certainly make the Mahindra XUV700 pricier.

Speaking on the brand name announcement, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

The Mahindra XUV700 will also pack several first-in-segment features, said R Velusamy, Chief of Global Product Development, M&M Ltd.

“A young, passionate team with an obsession for excellence has created the All New XUV700. The XUV portfolio has always stood for creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300. The XUV700 is built on an all new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features”, said Velusamy.

When the Mahindra XUV700 arrives in the coming months, it will rival other three-row SUVs such as the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the Hyundai Alcazar, which is also set to be launched in the coming months.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mahindra

Mahindra XUV500 facelift likely to be launched in India on May 25, 2015

May 13, 2015
Mahindra XUV500 facelift likely to be launched in India on May 25, 2015
2015 Mahindra XUV500facelift first drive review

new mahindra xuv500

2015 Mahindra XUV500facelift first drive review

May 25, 2015
Spied: New Mahindra XUV500 in India

mahindra

Spied: New Mahindra XUV500 in India

Apr 23, 2015
2015 Mahindra XUV500 facelift launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh

2015 mahindra xuv500 facelift price in india

2015 Mahindra XUV500 facelift launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh

May 25, 2015
Mahindra XUV500 W6 automatic launched in India at Rs 14.29 lakh

mahindra xuv 500

Mahindra XUV500 W6 automatic launched in India at Rs 14.29 lakh

May 09, 2016
Mahindra & Mahindra rolls out W9 variant of sports utility vehicle XUV500, priced at Rs 15.45 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra rolls out W9 variant of sports utility vehicle XUV500, priced at Rs 15.45 lakh

Oct 04, 2017

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021