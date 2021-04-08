tech2 News Staff

Mahindra has confirmed the second-generation XUV500 will be named the Mahindra XUV700. India has eagerly been awaiting the launch of the new Mahindra XUV500, with hundreds of spy shots of the second-gen model doing the rounds online for quite some time now. However, the company has today announced the new XUV (codenamed the Mahindra W601) will bear the ‘XUV700’ name. Additionally, it has been confirmed the Mahindra XUV700 will be launched sometime between July and September this year (Q2 FY2022).

In its statement, the company has confirmed the Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes. All-wheel drive will be available as an option, too.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is expected to get the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine – which powers the second-gen Mahindra Thar – running a higher state of tune, developing around 190hp. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel, meanwhile, is expected to produce around 180hp. Gearbox choices for both engines are expected to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

As is the case with the XUV500, the Mahindra XUV700, too, is set to continue with its three-row, seven-seat layout. However, Mahindra could look at providing a six-seat version as well, with captain chairs for second-row passengers.

Spy shots have previously revealed the Mahindra XUV700 will have an imposing, square-jawed face with a revised version of the XUV500’s trademark cheetah claw grille; 10-spoke, 17-inch alloys, flush-fitting door handles and disc brakes at all four corners.

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV700 will have a twin-screen arrangement, combining the digital instruments display with the touchscreen infotainment system.

Also visible in spy shots of the Mahindra XUV700 is a provision for the camera and radar-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It’s likely the Mahindra XUV700 will have assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking. ADAS has so far only been available with luxury cars in India, and would certainly make the Mahindra XUV700 pricier.

Speaking on the brand name announcement, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs which will offer an adrenaline rush like never before.”

The Mahindra XUV700 will also pack several first-in-segment features, said R Velusamy, Chief of Global Product Development, M&M Ltd.

“A young, passionate team with an obsession for excellence has created the All New XUV700. The XUV portfolio has always stood for creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300. The XUV700 is built on an all new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features”, said Velusamy.

When the Mahindra XUV700 arrives in the coming months, it will rival other three-row SUVs such as the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the Hyundai Alcazar, which is also set to be launched in the coming months.