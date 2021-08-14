tech2 News Staff

The Mahindra XUV700 is easily one of the most eagerly-awaited new vehicle launches of 2021, and the new-gen SUV was revealed to the world today, 14 August, online. A lot about the XUV700 (which, in a way, is Mahindra's spiritual flagship as it previews the future for the brand's SUVs) was known already thanks to a steady stream of information and spy shots. Now, however, it's time for a better look at the XUV700, so we've compiled pictures to show you around and highlight the most important bits about the Mahindra XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV700 is an all-new SUV, even under the skin. However, its design language and stance will remind many of the XUV500, and will likely polarise opinion.

The Mahindra XUV700 (internally known as the W601) measures in at 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, 1,795 mm in height and has a 2,750 mm wheelbase.



The Mahindra XUV700 has disc brakes at all four corners, rides on 18-inch diamond-cut wheels (17-inch alloys and 17-inch steel wheels on lower variants) and has a 60-litre fuel tank.

The Mahindra XUV700 is also the first Mahindra model to wear the 'Twin Peaks' logo, which is the company's new visual identity for its SUV line-up.

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV700's standout feature is its 'HD Superscreen' setup, which combines two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation purposes.

According to Mahindra, the XUV700's 'Skyroof' - the company's term for a panoramic sunroof - is also the largest for any SUV in this category. This will only be available from AX5 variant onwards.

The Mahindra XUV700's Adrenox OS brings wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as in-built Alexa integration and over 60 connected car features.

The Mahindra XUV700 gets a rotary knob on the centre console, to let individuals control the infotainment system without having to lift their arm from the armrest.

An electronic parking brake will also be on offer with the Mahindra XUV700, but it will only be available as part of an Option pack, which will almost certainly limit it only to the higher-spec variants.

The top-spec Mahindra XUV700 AX7 variant will also get a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat with an integrated memory function.

As part of the Option pack, Mahindra will also offer a bespoke Sony 3D sound system for the XUV700 with a total of 12 speakers; lower variants will get a six-speaker audio system.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available in both five- and seven-seat forms. Top-spec XUV700 will get a total of seven airbags.

Another segment-first for the Mahindra XUV700 is the inclusion of a driver fatigue detection system, which will alert the driver when it detects drowsiness and advise them to take a break.

A reverse camera will also be provided on the Mahindra XUV700, with the Option pack offering buyers the choice of adding 360-degree cameras for an all-encompassing view of the SUV's surroundings.

There will be a choice of two engines with the Mahindra XUV700: a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol (200 hp, 380 Nm) and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel (185 hp, 420 Nm). Both engines will be available with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The diesel Mahindra XUV700 will also come with four drive modes - Zip (for the city), Zap (for better highway speeds), Zoom (for enhanced performance) and Custom (which the driver can configure as per their liking). Additionally, the diesel-automatic version also gets 30 Nm more torque (total output: 450 Nm).

One of the aces up the Mahindra XUV700's sleeve is its focus on safety, and the addition of segment-first advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist and frontal collision warning. Electronic stability control is also part of the package, but only with the Option pack.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available in two main trim lines - MX and Adrenox (AX). The MX is the entry-level version, and gets a less powerful diesel engine and also misses out on most of the goodies.

It is the AX trim line that packs in most of the features that will draw buyers to the Mahindra XUV700. However, the AX7, with ADAS, will certainly not come cheap. Also note several features, including flush-fitting door handles, wireless smartphone charging and Sony's 3D sound system will only be offered with an Option pack, that will further add to the price.