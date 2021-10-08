tech2 News Staff

Following its big-bang entry on 15 August, sales of the Mahindra XUV700 have skyrocketed since Mahindra opened order books on 7 October. After receiving the first 25,000 bookings inside an hour on Day 1 of sales, Mahindra temporarily closed bookings, and resumed accepting orders again on 8 October. Another 25,000 bookings were made in a couple of hours, which forced Mahindra to temporarily pause bookings for the XUV700, as the figure of total orders for the SUV has crossed the 50,000 mark inside two days.

A big shout out to all our customers who have showered the #XUV700 with love like never before! Thank you yet again for an overwhelming response. 🙏🏼

Know More: https://t.co/3QTiNURYr0#HelloXUV700 pic.twitter.com/Sj7YoJH9Ez — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) October 8, 2021

The introductory launch prices were valid only for the first 25,000 buyers of the Mahindra XUV700, which is why once the figure was crossed on Day 1, Mahindra hiked the prices of the all-new model by up to Rs 50,000 (depending on the variant), and has said customers making fresh bookings after today will have to shell out the price valid at the time of delivery, hinting at a potential second price hike for the XUV700 in the coming months.

After a rousing reception on Day 1, Mahindra revealed the initial set of orders would account for as much as six months of production of the XUV700. With bookings doubling in a day’s time, waiting periods for any customers placing an order here on out may well stretch to as long as a full year, depending on the variant. This wait may be exacerbated by the crippling global semiconductor shortage, which is causing a significant supply-demand mismatch at this time.

The chip shortage, combined with a rise in input costs, is likely to further drive up vehicle prices in the time to come. As a result, the Mahindra XUV700 – which significantly undercut its main rivals at its launch prices – may become substantially more expensive for buyers in 2022.

The XUV700 is being offered in two main trim lines - MX and Adrenox (AX). The MX line is essentially the entry point to XUV700 ownership, and misses out on most of the goodies, featuring 17-inch steel wheels, a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power-adjustable ORVMs and Android Auto connectivity.

The AX line is further divided into three variants: AX3 (which packs Adrenox infotainment with twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa voice operations, a six-speaker sound system, connected car features), AX5 (panoramic sunroof, curtain airbags, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlights) and AX7 (dual-zone climate control, ADAS, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver drowsiness detection, side airbags and more). As standard, the AX3 and AX5 are five-seaters, but buyers can opt to add a third row of seats for an added Rs 60,000.

There are two engine options – with segment-leading power outputs – to choose from with the XUV700: a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol with 200 hp and 380 Nm, and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with close to 185 hp and over 420 Nm of torque.

Both engines come with a choice of a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque-converter automatic, and the diesel-auto version actually gets 30 Nm more torque, taking overall output to 450 Nm. It must be noted, however, the diesel engine will be offered in a lower state of tune in the entry-level MX version, producing a considerably lower 155 hp and 360 Nm of torque.

Mahindra will announce the date for start of deliveries of the XUV700 on 10 October.