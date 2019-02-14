tech2 News Staff

Mahindra has officially taken the wraps off its compact SUV called the XUV300, which will start at a price of Rs 7,90,000 for the W4 petrol version and Rs 8,49,000 for the W4 diesel version. The 2019 Mahindra XUV300 is the firm's first pointed crack at the sub-four-meter SUV.

Here are the price variants for the XUV300.

W4 Petrol variant to start at Rs 7,90,000

W4 Diesel priced at Rs 8,40,000

W6 Petrol priced at Rs 8,75,000

W6 Diesel priced ar Rs Rs 9,30,000

W8 Petrol priced at Rs 10,25,000

W8 Diesel priced at Rs 10,80,000

The XUV300 has a mature design for the most part. The most striking feature up front is the LED light signature. The larger air dam below and the contours on the bonnet add a dose of the requisite SUV aggression. The XUV300 also has the longest wheelbase in this class of SUVs at 2,600 mm.

You can watch our first drive review of the car in the video below.

The XUV300 comes with sunroof, dual-zone climate control, rear-view camera with viewing modes, auto dimming inner mirrors, heated and powered outer mirrors, auto headlamps and wipers, keyless entry and push start, TPMS and front parking sensors. All of these features may not be available in some models of the XUV300.

In terms of safety equipment, you can find seven airbags, traction control, hill start assist, Isofix seats, disc brakes all around and rear fog lamps on the top variants.

The car comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor from the Marazzo re-tuned to provide 117 PS at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm. The XUV300 delivers its torque from 1,500 rpm to 2,500 rpm. Mahindra XUV300 buyers will have two engines to choose from – a 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine and a 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine.

2019 XUV300 First Drive Review: Feels like another success for Mahindra

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.