The Mahindra XUV300 petrol-AMT has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). So far, Mahindra only offered an automated manual transmission (AMT) option on the XUV300 diesel, but now, an AMT can also be had with the XUV300 petrol. Along with this addition, Mahindra has also rolled out some more key updates for its compact SUV.

AMT option available on W6 and W8 variants

Sunroof now available from the W6 trim onwards

W8 (O) trim gets BlueSense Plus connected car tech

Mahindra XUV300 petrol AMT details

The Mahindra XUV300 petrol – which is powered by a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine – can now also be had with a six-speed AMT. The AMT option is available with the W6 and W8 (O) trim levels, and at Rs 9.95 lakh, is roughly Rs 55,000 more expensive than the equivalent manual XUV300 petrol. What the petrol AMT version gets over and above its manual counterpart is electronic stability control, hill-start assist and a ‘creep’ function for the transmission, aimed at making stop-start city driving easier.

Along with adding a new paint option (Galaxy Grey), Mahindra has made another vital change by introducing a sunroof from the mid-spec W6 variant onwards. Earlier, it was only the top-spec W8 (O) that was equipped with a sunroof, but this increasingly popular feature is now available on the more affordable W6 and W8 trims as well. That said, the XUV300 W6 is now Rs 27,000 more expensive than before.

Mahindra BlueSense Plus connected car tech detailed

While Mahindra rolled out its BlueSense vehicle app many years ago, now, it has taken several steps forward in ‘BlueSense Plus’ guise. Available as standard on the Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) variant, BlueSense Plus offers over 40 connected features, including remote locking/unlocking of the vehicle, remote climate control operation, live vehicle tracking and alerts, geo-fencing, theft alerts, speed alerts and more.

Mahindra XUV300 rivals

In terms of competition, the Mahindra XUV300 – like pretty much every compact SUV on sale in India – has its hands full. Not only does it have to contend with established names such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Kia Sonet, but now also has to deal with the keenly priced Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Renault Kiger.