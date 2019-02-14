Mahindra announced the launch of the XUV 300 SUV in January this year to take the fight to established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

Being one of the most awaited SUVs of 2019, reports suggest that XUV 300 will be offered in two engine options — 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 200 Nm of peak torque and 300 Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine we saw on the Mahindra Marazzo.

The first launch phase of the new compact SUV will feature only a six-speed manual transmission option along with a front-wheel drivetrain. There's no official word on an automatic arriving anytime soon, but Mahindra is expected to launch one over the next few months.

Similar to its elder sibling, the XUV 500, the XUV 300 will be offered in four variants with the same nomenclature to avoid any confusion — W4, W6, W8 and W8.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.