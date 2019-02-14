Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
Mahindra XUV 300 SUV India launch highlights: W4 petrol variant to start at Rs 7,90,000

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 12:49:50 IST

The Mahindra XUV 300 is expected to rival the likes of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

Mahindra announced the launch of the XUV 300 SUV in January this year to take the fight to established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

Mahindra XUV300.

Mahindra XUV300.

Being one of the most awaited SUVs of 2019, reports suggest that XUV 300 will be offered in two engine options — 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 200 Nm of peak torque and 300 Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine we saw on the Mahindra Marazzo.

The first launch phase of the new compact SUV will feature only a six-speed manual transmission option along with a front-wheel drivetrain. There's no official word on an automatic arriving anytime soon, but Mahindra is expected to launch one over the next few months.

Similar to its elder sibling, the XUV 500, the XUV 300 will be offered in four variants with the same nomenclature to avoid any confusion — W4, W6, W8 and W8.

highlights

read more

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Thank you for joining us on the live blog.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    W4 Petrol variant to start at Rs 7,90,000

    W4 Diesel priced at Rs 8,40,000

    W6 Petrol priced at Rs 8,75,000

    W6 Diesel priced ar Rs Rs 9,30,000

    W8 Petrol priced at Rs 10,25,000

    W8 Diesel priced at Rs 10,80,000

  • 12:37 (IST)

    XUV300 Dimensions

    Mahindra has reworked that car considerably to bring it under the 4m. Dimensionally, the XUV300 is 3.99m long, 1.82m wide and 2.62m long. wheelbase is segment-leading at 2.6m.

  • 12:33 (IST)

    XUV300 Engine and power

    The car has a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor from the Marazzo re-tuned to provide 117 PS at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm.The XUV300 delivers its torque from 1,500 rpm to 2,500 rpm.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    XUV300 Design

    The XUV300 has a mature design for the most part. The most striking feature up front is the LED light signature. These DRLs rise up to the headlamps which too have a nice upward sweep and merge cleanly with the slim grille. The suspension is soft and well damped to absorb most road imperfections but an underlying tautness reveals itself around corners.

  • 12:23 (IST)

    The XUV300 has a lot of safety features

    2019 Mahindra XUV300 SUV safety features have been revealed here.

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Here's some more insights on the XUV300

    The things that stood out and some things that could have been better for the XUV300. Click here to find out.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    The XUV300 is based on the X100 platform, sharing its underpinnings with the SsangYong Tivoli.

    Tivoli has 250,000+ vehicles since its launch in 2015. It is the biggest car brand in Korea and has a 35 percent market share in the country.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    The XUV300 will be available in four variants, W4, W6, W8 and W8(O).

    2019 Mahindra XUV300 Compact variants explained here.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    The event has started

    We will now be getting more details about the XUV300

  • 12:09 (IST)

    The webcast should begin shortly.

    The event was supposed to begin at 12:00 PM but it seems there is a bit of a delay. Check out the YouTube link below.

  • 11:56 (IST)

    The live webcast for the XUV300 is about to begin

    You can watch the event live here or you can follow our liveblog for updates. 

  • 11:49 (IST)

    The XUV300 has some tough competition to deal with once it launches.

    The car compares on paper against the Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. Click here to know more.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Have a read of this first drive review of the Mahindra XUV300

    2019 XUV300 first drive review: Feels like another success for Mahindra

  • 11:45 (IST)

  • 11:44 (IST)

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Here are some great photos of the Mahindra XUV300

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Mahindra XUV300 First Drive

    We had the chance of test driving the XUV300 earlier in January. Have a look in the video below.

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog of the launch of Mahindra XUV300

    The 2019 Mahindra XUV300 is the firm's first pointed crack at the sub-four-meter SUV. The event will begin at 12:00 PM so stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates. 

    • read more



