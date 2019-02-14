tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 12:49:50 IST
The Mahindra XUV 300 is expected to rival the likes of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon.
Mahindra announced the launch of the XUV 300 SUV in January this year to take the fight to established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon.
Being one of the most awaited SUVs of 2019, reports suggest that XUV 300 will be offered in two engine options — 1.2-litre turbo petrol producing 200 Nm of peak torque and 300 Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine we saw on the Mahindra Marazzo.
The first launch phase of the new compact SUV will feature only a six-speed manual transmission option along with a front-wheel drivetrain. There's no official word on an automatic arriving anytime soon, but Mahindra is expected to launch one over the next few months.
Similar to its elder sibling, the XUV 500, the XUV 300 will be offered in four variants with the same nomenclature to avoid any confusion — W4, W6, W8 and W8.
12:47 (IST)
W4 Petrol variant to start at Rs 7,90,000 W4 Diesel priced at Rs 8,40,000 W6 Petrol priced at Rs 8,75,000 W6 Diesel priced ar Rs Rs 9,30,000 W8 Petrol priced at Rs 10,25,000 W8 Diesel priced at Rs 10,80,000
12:19 (IST)
12:15 (IST)
The XUV300 will be available in four variants, W4, W6, W8 and W8(O). 2019 Mahindra XUV300 Compact variants explained here.
12:09 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
11:41 (IST)
11:19 (IST)
12:49 (IST)
Thank you for joining us on the live blog.
12:47 (IST)
W4 Petrol variant to start at Rs 7,90,000
W4 Diesel priced at Rs 8,40,000
W6 Petrol priced at Rs 8,75,000
W6 Diesel priced ar Rs Rs 9,30,000
W8 Petrol priced at Rs 10,25,000
W8 Diesel priced at Rs 10,80,000
12:37 (IST)
XUV300 Dimensions
Mahindra has reworked that car considerably to bring it under the 4m. Dimensionally, the XUV300 is 3.99m long, 1.82m wide and 2.62m long. wheelbase is segment-leading at 2.6m.
12:33 (IST)
XUV300 Engine and power
The car has a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor from the Marazzo re-tuned to provide 117 PS at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm.The XUV300 delivers its torque from 1,500 rpm to 2,500 rpm.
12:28 (IST)
XUV300 Design
The XUV300 has a mature design for the most part. The most striking feature up front is the LED light signature. These DRLs rise up to the headlamps which too have a nice upward sweep and merge cleanly with the slim grille. The suspension is soft and well damped to absorb most road imperfections but an underlying tautness reveals itself around corners.
12:23 (IST)
The XUV300 has a lot of safety features
2019 Mahindra XUV300 SUV safety features have been revealed here.
12:19 (IST)
12:18 (IST)
The XUV300 is based on the X100 platform, sharing its underpinnings with the SsangYong Tivoli.
Tivoli has 250,000+ vehicles since its launch in 2015. It is the biggest car brand in Korea and has a 35 percent market share in the country.
12:15 (IST)
The XUV300 will be available in four variants, W4, W6, W8 and W8(O).
12:13 (IST)
The event has started
We will now be getting more details about the XUV300
12:09 (IST)
11:56 (IST)
The live webcast for the XUV300 is about to begin
You can watch the event live here or you can follow our liveblog for updates.
11:49 (IST)
11:47 (IST)
Have a read of this first drive review of the Mahindra XUV300
2019 XUV300 first drive review: Feels like another success for Mahindra
11:45 (IST)
And some more
11:44 (IST)
And more
11:43 (IST)
Here are some great photos of the Mahindra XUV300
11:41 (IST)
11:19 (IST)
