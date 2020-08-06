Thursday, August 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mahindra Thar 2020 to launch in India on 15 August, company confirms

The new Thar is expected to be powered by the BSVI-compliant version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine


OverdriveAug 06, 2020 17:25:18 IST

Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed that the second-generation Mahindra Thar will make its India debut on 15 August. The company claims that the new Thar will not only attract serious off-roading aficionados but also buyers who want the Thar's credibility in a package with all the latest bells and whistles.

In terms of how the new Thar will look, spy images have shown that the front fascia carries forward the Jeep CJ-derived look from the present car, complete with the 7-slat grille and with a slight roundedness. But the wider track and protruding wheel arches are more purposeful. There also seems to be a more advanced suspension set-up. The spare wheel also continues to be rear-mounted and the rear door will side-hinged.

Mahindra Thar 2020 to launch in India on 15 August, company confirms

Mahindra Thar teaser

The Thar's interiors are expected to be more upmarket and SUV-like with the steering-mounted controls, large MID, a sizeable infotainment touchscreen and chrome surrounds for the AC controls. Pictures suggest the plastic quality has been bettered and the layout quite a bit more modern, thanks to the large round AC vents. The passenger grab handle and a floor-mounted 4x4 shifter remind of its outdoor capability.

The new Thar is expected to be powered by the BSVI-compliant version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine currently seen on the Scorpio and XUV 500. This motor makes 140PS and 320 NM in the Scorpio, and similar numbers are expected here. This should be paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic. Also expected is a petrol engine option for the first time. This should be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol from the mStallion range that debuted at the 2020 Auto Expo, making 190PS and 380 Nm.

The 2020 Thar is expected to be completely new from the ground up. It will likely sit on a newly developed ladder-frame chassis and carries a much larger footprint than before. It has moved upmarket with more creature comforts and the latest engines from the Mahindra line-up. Having said that, it still is expected to remain a focused off-roader with gear such as 4x4, a transfer case, extreme approach and departure angle, live axles and so on. The new Thar is the latest in a line that began with the MM Series, which then went on to become the Commander and Marshal. This was followed by the Classic and then in 2010, the Thar. We expect prices to start from over Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mahindra thar

Mahindra launches refreshed Thar CRDe in India at Rs 8.03 lakh

Jul 23, 2015
Mahindra launches refreshed Thar CRDe in India at Rs 8.03 lakh
2015 Mahindra Thar CRDe facelift first drive review

new mahindra thar review

2015 Mahindra Thar CRDe facelift first drive review

Jul 23, 2015
2015 Mahindra Thar to be launched in India on July 22

2015 mahindra thar

2015 Mahindra Thar to be launched in India on July 22

Jul 13, 2015
To Thar or not to Thar

mahindra thar

To Thar or not to Thar

Sep 02, 2015
Spy images reveal a larger next-generation Mahindra Thar 4x4 in the works

Mahindra Thar 4X4

Spy images reveal a larger next-generation Mahindra Thar 4x4 in the works

Jan 25, 2019
2015 Mahindra Thar CRDe facelift image gallery

new mahindra thar image gallery

2015 Mahindra Thar CRDe facelift image gallery

Jul 24, 2015

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020