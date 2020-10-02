Overdrive

Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the highly anticipated new Mahindra Thar India at the starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh. This is for the rugged Thar AX version with a soft-top in Standard spec petrol. The Thar LX's prices start from Rs 12.49 lakh for the petrol hard top. Bookings for the Thar also begin with the launch. The first-ever new Thar off the production line was recently auctioned for charity, with the winning bid being a whopping Rs 1.11 crore.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar can be had with two engine options. A first-ever 2.0-litre Stallion turbo-petrol makes 150PS and 320 Nm while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine from the Scorpio has been added here too. This motor puts out 130PS and 300 Nm. Both engine options can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque-convertor automatic. Aside from the two bodystyles, there are two variants, the hardy AX and the luxury focused LX.

See the photo below for the full price range.

The new Thar is based on Mahindra's Gen3 platform and sits on independent double-wishbone front suspension with stabilizer bar and multilink coil spring rear suspension. There is a serious four-wheel-drive system with a transfer case, a mechanical locking rear differential and brake locking differentials on the front and rear axles. Mahindra says that the unladen ground clearance is 226mm when specified with the optional 18-inch tyres. These 255/65 R18 tyres have a 798mm diameter. Standard tyre size on steel rims is 245/75 R16. The Thar has an impressive 41.8? approach angle, 36.8? departure angle and 27? break over angle when specified with the larger tyres. Maximum water wading depth is 650 mm.

The interiors of the Thar are waterproof with IP 54 dust and water ingress protected switches for the audio and cruise control switches on the steering wheel, the infotainment system and the power windows. The Thar AX comes in a six-seater configuration with the fixed soft-top as standard. The hardtop and convertible is an option. Notable features are R14 steel wheels, steel foot board, locking differential, power steering, power windows, central locking and rear parking sensors. Front-facing seats, keyless entry and a height-adjustable driver's seats are added extras.

The Thar LX comes further equipped with brake locking differentials, standard four seats, dual-tone bumpers and moulded footsteps, R18 wheels, LED DRLs and fog lamps, height adjustment and lumbar support for front seats, fabric upholstery, touchscreen infotainment, TPMS and ESP. The automatic versions are only available with the LX.