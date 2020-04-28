Overdrive

Mahindra has now announced prices of the BSVI-compliant Mahindra Scorpio SUV. The company had revealed details about the SUV earlier but now the prices of the four variants on offer are known. Prices start at Rs 12.40 lakh for the base S5 variant and go up to Rs 16 lakh for the top S11 trim. This is an increase of Rs 40,000 over the BSVI versions, in the S5 trim. Bookings can be made online, with deliveries expected to happen once the COVID19 lockdown ends.

Also, Mahindra has now started offering subscription plans with the Scorpio. These plans start at Rs 31,230 depending on the variant chosen and the subscription time period. Customers choosing this option do not need to pay registration or road-tax and maintenance is taking care of as well. There is no down-payment as well. At the end of the tenure, users can switch to another Mahindra vehicle too.

While no changes have been made to the Scorpio's styling in BSVI guise, the variant list has now been rationalised. The base S2, S3 and S4 are no longer available. The four variants now on offer are the S5, S7, S9 and S11 trim. The base S5 trim is only available with the 5-speed gearbox. The features list has remained more or less unchanged as well. Notable amenities are auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 7-inch infotainment screen with navigation, reversing camera, cruise control, TPMS, outer mirrors with indicators, and so on. Safety equipment is up to government-mandated standards with the inclusion of dual front airbags, ABS, speed-sensing door locks, high-speed warning and an emergency call function built into the infotainment.

The Scorpio continues to be available with numerous seating options. The S5 version can be had in a 7 or 9-seater configuration, the S7 and S9 trims come in 7 and 7-seater options. The top S11 trim adds a 7-seater version with captain.

The 2.2-litre 120PS mHawk motor has been dropped now, only available is the 142PS and 320 Nm version of this engine. The 75PS 2.5-litre diesel motor available in the base trims has been dropped too. There is no 4WD anymore, and transmission options are either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed manual. The automatic version is no longer available.

As for the prices of the mid-spec trims of the Scorpio BSVI, the S7 variant is priced at Rs 14.21 lakh and the S9 trim costs Rs 14.84 lakh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.