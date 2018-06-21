After months of selective deliveries to customers and leaked images, the Mahindra TUV300 Plus SUV has finally been launched in India. The 9-seater SUV has been priced at Rs 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The TUV300 Plus has been in the news of late owing to Mahindra new strategy of delivering vehicles to selected customers to gather feedback on the vehicle before its official launch. The TUV300 Plus is a long-wheelbase version of the existing TUV300 and can seat 9 passengers, owing to its four-seater space in the elongated rear. It is available in three variants -P4, P6, and P8. It comes powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk 120 producing 120 PS and 280 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The TUV300 Plus design is identical to the smaller TUV300, as it retains the same, boxy shape. The head and tail lamp design is tweaked slightly, but there's not a lot that visually distinguishes the TUV300 Plus from TUV300 , at least from the front and rear angles. From the sides, you will notice the longer cabin, of course. Available in P4, P6, and P8 variants, the paint options being offered on the SUV are Bold Black, Majestic Silver, Dynamo Red, Glacier White and Molten Orange.

There are various new features on the inside, however. The TUV300 Plus interior has been designed by Italian design house, Pininfarina. It features faux leather seats for a more premium feel over its shorter wheelbase sibling. It also receives a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation. The TUV300 Plus also features Mahindra's Micro hybrid technology.

The TUV300 Plus will fill up the gap in the Mahindra SUV lineup left after the new Scorpio has gone more upmarket and the Bolero. In fact, the chassis of the TUV300 Plus has been derived from the Mahindra Scorpio. The Plus model seems targeted at urban as well as non-urban customers as well as fleet operators.