Mahindra has launched the top-spec Mahindra Bolero Neo in India, after the rest of the range was put on sale last month. The 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with the Eaton locking rear differential added over the N10 variant for an additional Rs 70,000.

Aside from the locking rear differential, the feature set remains identical to the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10. Highlights include LED DRLs, a height-adjustable driver's seat, front and rear armrests, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, front fog lamps, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, USB and AUX and cruise control.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre mHawk three-cylinder diesel from the TUV300, although updated to meet BS6 regulations. Peak power output remains unchanged at 100 hp, but torque has increased by 20 Nm to 240 Nm. Dimensionally, the Bolero Neo also remains unchanged with its 3,995 mm length, 1,795 mm width and 1,817 mm height. The wheelbase stays at 2,680 mm. The height of the Bolero Neo's body has dropped by 20 mm while the bonnet line has dropped by a further 20 mm over the TUV300.

Prices for the Bolero Neo start from Rs 8.48 lakh for the base N4 variant. This goes up to Rs 10 lakh for the N10. The mid-spec Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 costs Rs 9.48 lakh.