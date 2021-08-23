Monday, August 23, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) priced at Rs 10.69 lakh: Here’s all you need to know about it

For an added outlay of Rs 70,000, the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) packs an Eaton lockable rear differential over the standard N10 variant.


OverdriveAug 23, 2021 12:12:03 IST

Mahindra has launched the top-spec Mahindra Bolero Neo in India, after the rest of the range was put on sale last month. The 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with the Eaton locking rear differential added over the N10 variant for an additional Rs 70,000.

Aside from the locking rear differential, the feature set remains identical to the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10. Highlights include LED DRLs, a height-adjustable driver's seat, front and rear armrests, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, front fog lamps, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth, USB and AUX and cruise control.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) costs Rs 70,000 more than the N10 variant. Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) costs Rs 70,000 more than the N10 variant. Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra Bolero Neo continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre mHawk three-cylinder diesel from the TUV300, although updated to meet BS6 regulations. Peak power output remains unchanged at 100 hp, but torque has increased by 20 Nm to 240 Nm. Dimensionally, the Bolero Neo also remains unchanged with its 3,995 mm length, 1,795 mm width and 1,817 mm height. The wheelbase stays at 2,680 mm. The height of the Bolero Neo's body has dropped by 20 mm while the bonnet line has dropped by a further 20 mm over the TUV300.

Prices for the Bolero Neo start from Rs 8.48 lakh for the base N4 variant. This goes up to Rs 10 lakh for the N10. The mid-spec Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 costs Rs 9.48 lakh.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

2016 mahindra bolero power+

New Mahindra Bolero Power+ launched in India at Rs 6.59 lakh

Sep 12, 2016
New Mahindra Bolero Power+ launched in India at Rs 6.59 lakh
Image gallery: 2016 Mahindra Bolero Power+ review

images

Image gallery: 2016 Mahindra Bolero Power+ review

Oct 14, 2016
2016 Mahindra Bolero Power+ road test review

new mahindra bolero power+ review

2016 Mahindra Bolero Power+ road test review

Oct 23, 2016
Mahindra Bolero maintains its number one position in the SUV segment

mahindra

Mahindra Bolero maintains its number one position in the SUV segment

May 03, 2015
Thirty years on, jungle safaris still thrive on the trusted Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

CompanyWatch

Thirty years on, jungle safaris still thrive on the trusted Maruti Suzuki Gypsy

Jun 08, 2016
Five door Thar, next-gen Bolero among nine new Mahindra SUVs due for launch by 2026

Mahindra

Five door Thar, next-gen Bolero among nine new Mahindra SUVs due for launch by 2026

May 31, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021