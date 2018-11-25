tech2 News Staff

Mahindra is now exploring the high-end SUV segment with the new Alturas G4. The new SUV by the company is priced starting Rs 26.95 lakh. The top-of-the-line Alturas G4 4X4 variant is priced at Rs 29.95 lakh. The pre-booking for the car had kicked off on 5 November.

The Alturas G4 will be exclusively available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing Mahindra ‘World of SUVs’ dealerships.

With the Alturas G4, Mahindra is also introducing a new premium loyalty program, called Purple Club+. The Purple Club+ program will basically enable customers to earn and redeem points based on engagements with the brand.

Mahindra Alturas G4 retails as the Rexton in global markets. It features HID lights, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS, nine airbags and an electric parking brake.

The SUV comes with a 2.2-litre diesel motor, which makes 178PS of power and generates 420Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a seven-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission that will send power to all four wheels. There is also a six-speed manual version that is available internationally, however, it has not made it to the Indian market.

In the premium SUV category, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will compete with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. It will be built at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

“The Alturas G4 is our most luxurious offering till date and will come with a host of technology & safety features, many of which are not available in vehicles in a similar price range. We have always been a pioneer when it comes to creating industry benchmarks and the Alturas G4 will be no different. We are certain that with the Alturas G4, we would redefine the high-end SUV segment,” Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said.