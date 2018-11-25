Sunday, November 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV launches in India, pricing starts at Rs 26.95 lakh

With the Alturas G4, Mahindra is also introducing a new premium loyalty program, called Purple Club+.

tech2 News Staff Nov 25, 2018 09:03 AM IST

Mahindra is now exploring the high-end SUV segment with the new Alturas G4. The new SUV by the company is priced starting Rs 26.95 lakh. The top-of-the-line Alturas G4 4X4 variant is priced at Rs 29.95 lakh. The pre-booking for the car had kicked off on 5 November.

The Alturas G4 will be exclusively available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing Mahindra ‘World of SUVs’ dealerships.

With the Alturas G4, Mahindra is also introducing a new premium loyalty program, called Purple Club+. The Purple Club+ program will basically enable customers to earn and redeem points based on engagements with the brand.

Mahindra Alturas G4. Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Alturas G4. Image: Mahindra

Mahindra Alturas G4 retails as the Rexton in global markets. It features HID lights, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS, nine airbags and an electric parking brake.

The SUV comes with a 2.2-litre diesel motor, which makes 178PS of power and generates 420Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a seven-speed Mercedes-Benz automatic transmission that will send power to all four wheels. There is also a six-speed manual version that is available internationally, however, it has not made it to the Indian market.

In the premium SUV category, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will compete with the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. It will be built at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

“The Alturas G4 is our most luxurious offering till date and will come with a host of technology & safety features, many of which are not available in vehicles in a similar price range. We have always been a pioneer when it comes to creating industry benchmarks and the Alturas G4 will be no different. We are certain that with the Alturas G4, we would redefine the high-end SUV segment,” Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4 first drive: Good design, large dimensions make it premium SUV

Nov 23, 2018

Jawa

Mahindra's Classic Legends is set to reveal a new Jawa motorcycle model today, featuring a 293cc liquid-cooled FI motor

Nov 15, 2018

NewsTracker

ING sells Kotak Mahindra Bank shares worth Rs 1,440cr through open market transaction

Nov 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Mahindra Electric Mobility to invest Rs 1,000 cr by 2020 for electric vehicles

Nov 15, 2018

Jawa Motorcycles

Jawa Motorcycles launches Jawa and Jawa Forty Two at Rs 1.64 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh

Nov 15, 2018

NewsTracker

M&M Q2 net profit rises 23.87% to Rs 1,649.46 cr; total income up 8.5% to Rs 13,835 cr

Nov 14, 2018

science

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018

Healthcare

Antibiotic resistance: A global threat to healthcare that needs collective action

Nov 24, 2018

Medical Imaging

First 3D images produced by the world's first full-body scanning technology

Nov 24, 2018