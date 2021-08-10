Amaan Ahmed

The recently-introduced Maharashtra EV policy 2021 has had quite a significant (and positive) impact on prices of electric two-wheelers in the state. Hero Electric’s range starts at under Rs 40,000, while the Ather 450X and 450 Plus are available for their lowest prices all across India in Maharashtra. Now, we bring you revised prices for electric scooters from Okinawa Autotech, which are substantially lower than before.

Okinawa Ridge Plus price in Mumbai

The entry-level model in the high-speed Okinawa scooter range, the Okinawa Ridge Plus was priced at Rs 69,000 before the FAME-II subsidy was increased. Now, thanks to an added Rs 7,200 FAME-II benefit, a Rs 8,750 base subsidy from the Maharashtra government and an additional Rs 8,750 ‘early bird’ incentive, the Okinawa Ridge Plus now costs Rs 44,291 in the state – a reduction of Rs 24,709 compared to its price before June this year.

The Okinawa Ridge Plus has a 1.74 kWh removable lithium-ion battery and a 2.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the Ridge Plus (in Sport mode) is rated at 55 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 84 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 10-inch wheels and only has drum brakes front and rear. However, it does come with smartphone connectivity and features such as an immobiliser, real-time tracking and geo-fencing.

Okinawa Praise Pro price in Mumbai

The Okinawa Praise Pro looks lot like the range-topping i-Praise Plus, but is a little different in terms of specifications, and is, hence, cheaper. Earlier priced at Rs 84,795, the Praise Pro gets an additional Rs 7,947 FAME-II benefit, a Rs 9,500 base subsidy from the state government along with a Rs 9,500 early bird incentive, which means the Okinawa Praise Pro’s price in Mumbai is now Rs 57,848 – a straight reduction of Rs 26,947 compared to its price before June this year.

The Okinawa Praise Pro has a 2 kWh removable lithium-ion battery (which is said to take just two to three hours for a full charge) and a 3.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the Ridge Plus (in Sport mode) is over 70 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 88 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 12-inch wheels and has disc brakes front and rear, along with electronic ABS (E-ABS). It also has keyless start, a digital speedometer and a smartphone charging port.

Okinawa i Praise Plus price in Mumbai

Sitting at the top of Okinawa’s high-speed electric scooter range, the Okinawa i Praise Plus was a fairly expensive proposition until the start of June. Earlier priced at Rs 1,17,600, the i Praise Plus now benefits from a Rs 17,900 increase in FAME-II subsidy, and is eligible for the full Rs 10,000 base subsidy as well as a Rs 10,000 early bird incentive under the Maharashtra EV policy. Factoring in both benefits, the Okinawa i Praise Plus’ price in Mumbai is now down to Rs 79,708 – a reduction of a massive Rs 37,892 compared to its price before June.

The Okinawa i Praise Plus has a 3.3 kWh removable lithium-ion battery (with a claimed charge time of between two to three hours) and a 3.3 hp electric motor. Top speed for the i Praise Plus (in Sport mode) is in excess of 70 kph, and the ARAI-certified range for the scooter is 139 kilometres (in Eco mode). It rides on 12-inch wheels, gets disc brakes front and rear along with E-ABS. Like the Ridge Plus, it comes with smartphone connectivity features such as an immobiliser, real-time tracking and geo-fencing. It also has an LED headlight, keyless start, a digital speedometer and a smartphone charging port.

It's worth bearing in mind that the early bird incentive will only be available to those buying an electric two-wheeler until 31 December, 2021, and once that incentive is withdrawn, prices of all electric scooters – including Okinawa’s – will rise by a substantial margin.

