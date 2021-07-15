tech2 News Staff

The recently-announced Maharashtra EV policy 2021 is set to have a clear impact on the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. The Rs 930 crore initiative – which will be valid till March 2025 – offers higher subsidies for electric two-wheelers, electric cars and SUVs as well as electric buses. An early bird incentive – for purchases made till 31 December, 2021 – will mean prices of EVs across India will be the lowest in Maharashtra for the remainder of 2021.

Key players in the electric vehicle business in India have responded to the announcement of the revised EV policy, recognising the significance of it and sharing their thoughts on what the possible impact of this policy could be.

Commenting on the policy announcement, Sohinder Gill, Director General of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) and CEO of Hero Electric, said, “The Maharashtra government policy grants us the privilege to reach out to our potential customer base in the state. With the amendment of FAME 2 by the central government and now the individual state policies like this one have only encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The added subsidies from the government on batteries and overall vehicles apart from encouraging battery makers to invest in the state will only aid to the growing interest among investors and companies looking to make an entry into the manufacturing of parts for the segment.”

“At Hero, we are looking forward to this new phase of electric mobility that will be driven with the states and the consumers who are looking up to a green, clean mode of transport”, Gill added.

Ather Energy – which recently lowered prices of its electric scooters on account of an increase in FAME-II subsidy as well as the Gujarat EV policy – is one of several manufacturers whose models will now be a lot more affordable in Maharashtra thanks to the policy introduction.

“The Maharashtra government's new EV Policy is extremely comprehensive and has taken into account the entire EV ecosystem. The incentives offered for both the demand and supply side will accelerate the adoption and the manufacturing of EVs in the country. In addition to demand incentives, the policy also incentivises buyback and vehicle scrappage. Early bird incentive is a great mechanism to jump start things, as well as to drive festive sales.”

“Ather Energy is geared to cater to the rising demand in Maharashtra through its retail outlets in key cities such as Mumbai, Pune and plans to expand to Nashik and Nagpur soon. Such progressive policies introduced by the state governments have the potential to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country”, Mehta added.

Another electric two-wheeler brand that recently announced revised prices for its models across India and in Gujarat is Okinawa Autotech, which will see prices of its offerings drop to their lowest in the state of Maharashtra.

“We are motivated to see more and more Indian states stepping up their efforts to expand the adoption of electric vehicles across the country by developing new initiatives and coming up with effective policies. The Maharashtra government's new electric vehicle policy is exceptionally thorough, taking into account the complete electric vehicle ecosystem. The benefits offered for both the demand and supply sides will speed up the country's adoption and manufacturing of EVs. This forward-thinking policy will accelerate the transition to EVs.” With this additional impetus, Okinawa is certain to expand its presence and foothold in the region. We share the government's goal of reaching every region of the country with a diverse product range so that people have options, especially after the subsidy increase implemented in the FAME II policy last month”, said Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder at Okinawa Autotech.

Like Ather Energy and Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Electric Vehicles, too, announced new prices of its e-scooters for the state of Gujarat recently. The brand’s scooters will now be even more affordable in Maharashtra.

Commenting on the policy, Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD & Group CEO, Greaves Cotton, and Director at Ampere Vehicles, said, “The EV policy announced by the Maharashtra Govt will be a great enabler of clean and green mobility. This will not only boost the growth of electric vehicles but will also provide employment at various levels and give impetus to the setting up of charging infrastructure. This coincides with Ampere's ambition of expanding in the state and ensuring easy accessibility of an affordable range. With Greaves Retail outlets and Ampere Showroom dealerships across the state, we appreciate this initiative.”

Tata Motors is one carmaker that stands to benefit greatly from the Maharashtra EV policy 2021. For the remainder of 2021, the price of the Tata Nexon EV in the state is set to fall to Rs 11.49 lakh, factoring in the subsidy, and its upcoming electric sedan for fleet buyers, the Tata Xpres-T, is likely to be even more affordable.

Talking about the policy, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to see a very enabling EV policy by the Maharashtra Government. It is a welcome move and indeed a very strong resolve shown by the government towards EV adoption. Also, the support extended in increasing charging infrastructure will offer electric vehicle owners a hassle-free commute. This visionary policy will enable a faster transition to EVs.”

Echoing these sentiments, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The new Maharashtra EV policy is both, progressive and comprehensive in nature. The policy covers all aspects of EV ecosystem from charging to making financing simpler. While the fiscal benefits will make EVs affordable, the non-fiscal benefits will help develop the overall EV ecosystem in the state. The government has clearly highlighted the adoption strategies especially in last-mile mobility segment.”

“Mahindra has been investing in the state of Maharashtra with the latest one being a dedicated EV technology manufacturing facility in Chakan. Mahindra is eager to deploy products like the Treo three-wheeler range, which will help customers to earn more, given its lower operating cost. Last mile mobility in India offers a huge EV penetration opportunity and is set for a massive transformation. We aim to roll-out new, innovative, and customised EV solutions (three and four-wheelers) in both personal and commercial segments that will invigorate India’s last-mile mobility and delivery needs”, Jejurikar added.