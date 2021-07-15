Thursday, July 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Maharashtra EV policy 2021: Industry lauds ‘progressive’ and ‘visionary’ state initiative

The Maharashtra EV policy 2021 offers increased subsidy for electric two-wheelers and cars.


tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2021 14:17:45 IST

The recently-announced Maharashtra EV policy 2021 is set to have a clear impact on the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state. The Rs 930 crore initiative – which will be valid till March 2025 – offers higher subsidies for electric two-wheelers, electric cars and SUVs as well as electric buses. An early bird incentive – for purchases made till 31 December, 2021 – will mean prices of EVs across India will be the lowest in Maharashtra for the remainder of 2021.

Key players in the electric vehicle business in India have responded to the announcement of the revised EV policy, recognising the significance of it and sharing their thoughts on what the possible impact of this policy could be.

Manufacturers of electric two- and four-wheelers are set to benefit greatly from the introduction of the Maharashtra EV policy 2021. Image: Tech2

Manufacturers of electric two- and four-wheelers are set to benefit greatly from the introduction of the Maharashtra EV policy 2021. Image: Tech2

Commenting on the policy announcement, Sohinder Gill, Director General of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) and CEO of Hero Electric, said, “The Maharashtra government policy grants us the privilege to reach out to our potential customer base in the state. With the amendment of FAME 2 by the central government and now the individual state policies like this one have only encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles in India. The added subsidies from the government on batteries and overall vehicles apart from encouraging battery makers to invest in the state will only aid to the growing interest among investors and companies looking to make an entry into the manufacturing of parts for the segment.”

Hero Electric is planning to set up a new manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 10 lakh units. Image: Hero Electric

Hero Electric is planning to set up a new manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 10 lakh units. Image: Hero Electric

“At Hero, we are looking forward to this new phase of electric mobility that will be driven with the states and the consumers who are looking up to a green, clean mode of transport”, Gill added.

Ather Energy – which recently lowered prices of its electric scooters on account of an increase in FAME-II subsidy as well as the Gujarat EV policy – is one of several manufacturers whose models will now be a lot more affordable in Maharashtra thanks to the policy introduction.

Prices of Ather Energy's 450 Plus and 450X scooters in Gujarat have dropped by Rs 20,000. Image: Ather Energy

Ather Energy's 450 Plus and 450X scooters will see their prices drop by Rs 25,000 in Maharashtra for the remainder of 2021. Image: Ather Energy

“The Maharashtra government's new EV Policy is extremely comprehensive and has taken into account the entire EV ecosystem. The incentives offered for both the demand and supply side will accelerate the adoption and the manufacturing of EVs in the country. In addition to demand incentives, the policy also incentivises buyback and vehicle scrappage. Early bird incentive is a great mechanism to jump start things, as well as to drive festive sales.”

“Ather Energy is geared to cater to the rising demand in Maharashtra through its retail outlets in key cities such as Mumbai, Pune and plans to expand to Nashik and Nagpur soon. Such progressive policies introduced by the state governments have the potential to drive faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country”, Mehta added.

Another electric two-wheeler brand that recently announced revised prices for its models across India and in Gujarat is Okinawa Autotech, which will see prices of its offerings drop to their lowest in the state of Maharashtra.

The Okinawa high-speed range will start at under Rs 40,000 in Maharashtra till the end of 2021. Image: Tech2

The Okinawa high-speed range will start at under Rs 40,000 in Maharashtra till the end of 2021. Image: Tech2

“We are motivated to see more and more Indian states stepping up their efforts to expand the adoption of electric vehicles across the country by developing new initiatives and coming up with effective policies. The Maharashtra government's new electric vehicle policy is exceptionally thorough, taking into account the complete electric vehicle ecosystem. The benefits offered for both the demand and supply sides will speed up the country's adoption and manufacturing of EVs. This forward-thinking policy will accelerate the transition to EVs.” With this additional impetus, Okinawa is certain to expand its presence and foothold in the region. We share the government's goal of reaching every region of the country with a diverse product range so that people have options, especially after the subsidy increase implemented in the FAME II policy last month”, said Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder at Okinawa Autotech.

Like Ather Energy and Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Electric Vehicles, too, announced new prices of its e-scooters for the state of Gujarat recently. The brand’s scooters will now be even more affordable in Maharashtra.

Both the Ampere Magnus (left) and Zeal will both cost less than Rs 50,000 in Maharashtra thanks to the EV policy. Image: Tech2

Both the Ampere Magnus (left) and Zeal will both cost less than Rs 50,000 in Maharashtra thanks to the EV policy. Image: Tech2

Commenting on the policy, Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD & Group CEO, Greaves Cotton, and Director at Ampere Vehicles, said, “The EV policy announced by the Maharashtra Govt will be a great enabler of clean and green mobility. This will not only boost the growth of electric vehicles but will also provide employment at various levels and give impetus to the setting up of charging infrastructure. This coincides with Ampere's ambition of expanding in the state and ensuring easy accessibility of an affordable range. With Greaves Retail outlets and Ampere Showroom dealerships across the state, we appreciate this initiative.”

Tata Motors is one carmaker that stands to benefit greatly from the Maharashtra EV policy 2021. For the remainder of 2021, the price of the Tata Nexon EV in the state is set to fall to Rs 11.49 lakh, factoring in the subsidy, and its upcoming electric sedan for fleet buyers, the Tata Xpres-T, is likely to be even more affordable.

The Tata Nexon EV range is set to start at Rs 11.49 lakh in Maharashtra for the remainder of 2021. Image: Tata Motors

The Tata Nexon EV range is set to start at Rs 11.49 lakh in Maharashtra for the remainder of 2021. Image: Tata Motors

Talking about the policy, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to see a very enabling EV policy by the Maharashtra Government. It is a welcome move and indeed a very strong resolve shown by the government towards EV adoption. Also, the support extended in increasing charging infrastructure will offer electric vehicle owners a hassle-free commute. This visionary policy will enable a faster transition to EVs.”

Echoing these sentiments, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The new Maharashtra EV policy is both, progressive and comprehensive in nature. The policy covers all aspects of EV ecosystem from charging to making financing simpler. While the fiscal benefits will make EVs affordable, the non-fiscal benefits will help develop the overall EV ecosystem in the state. The government has clearly highlighted the adoption strategies especially in last-mile mobility segment.”

The Mahindra eXUV300 is set to arrive in 2022. Image: Mahindra

The Mahindra eXUV300 is set to arrive in 2022. Image: Mahindra

“Mahindra has been investing in the state of Maharashtra with the latest one being a dedicated EV technology manufacturing facility in Chakan. Mahindra is eager to deploy products like the Treo three-wheeler range, which will help customers to earn more, given its lower operating cost. Last mile mobility in India offers a huge EV penetration opportunity and is set for a massive transformation. We aim to roll-out new, innovative, and customised EV solutions (three and four-wheelers) in both personal and commercial segments that will invigorate India’s last-mile mobility and delivery needs”, Jejurikar added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Electric vehicles

Maharashtra EV policy 2021 explained: Subsidy increased, prices of EVs to fall sharply

Jul 14, 2021
Maharashtra EV policy 2021 explained: Subsidy increased, prices of EVs to fall sharply
Ampere Electric’s Magnus and Zeal e-scooters now cost less than Rs 50,000 in Gujarat

Ampere Electric

Ampere Electric’s Magnus and Zeal e-scooters now cost less than Rs 50,000 in Gujarat

Jul 06, 2021
Gujarat EV policy impact: Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X now most affordable in Ahmedabad

Ather Energy

Gujarat EV policy impact: Ather 450 Plus, Ather 450X now most affordable in Ahmedabad

Jul 02, 2021
Canada declares only zero-emission vehicles will be sold in the country by 2035

Electric vehicles

Canada declares only zero-emission vehicles will be sold in the country by 2035

Jul 01, 2021
Uncertainty over Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election today; post vacant since February

NewsTracker

Uncertainty over Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election today; post vacant since February

Jul 06, 2021
Maharashtra HSC exam evaluation criteria announced: State board to pass all Class 12 students, says Varsha Gaikwad

NewsTracker

Maharashtra HSC exam evaluation criteria announced: State board to pass all Class 12 students, says Varsha Gaikwad

Jul 03, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021