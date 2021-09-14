Tuesday, September 14, 2021Back to
Made-in-India Citroen C3 compact SUV teased ahead of world premiere on 16 September

The new Citroen C3 is the first product to emerge from the company’s C-Cubed programme for the Indian market; to also be launched in other countries across the globe.


tech2 News StaffSep 14, 2021 17:18:37 IST

Citroen has released a shadowy glimpse of its latest offering for India – the C3 compact SUV. Having kicked off its India journey early in 2021 with the C5 Aircross, Citroen is finally gearing up to wade into a more fiercely contested space, with the brand-new, made-in-India Citroen C3 set to make its world premiere on 16 September. While the C5 Aircross – thanks to its premium pricing – remains a choice of a select few, the Citroen C3 will do battle in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian auto industry, taking on firmly entrenched compact SUV rivals.

Citroen C3: What the latest teaser reveals

Citroen’s darkened teaser provides a look at the face of the C3, which, unsurprisingly, is in line with other Citroen models sold worldwide. The iconic Citroen double chevron takes pride of place on the nose, with the chrome extensions flowing into the thin, X-shaped LED daytime running lights. The headlight clusters themselves are positioned below the LED DRLs, fitting low into the front bumper. There’s a large radiator grille, with a faux skid plate expected to add some muscle to the C3’s front-end.

Chrome extensions emerging from iconic double chevron flow into the thin, X-shaped LED daytime running lights. Image: Citroen

A few months ago, leaked images of a scale model of the Citroen C3 confirmed it will derive several design and styling cues from the C5 Aircross, including plastic cladding, the ‘Airbumps’ texture along the sides, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail-lights and a faux skid plate at the rear as well.

Citroen C3: What we know so far

The Citroen C3 – being the first model to emerge from the company’s C-Cubed programme – is expected to be based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), which already forms the basis for several Peugeot models on sale abroad. The C3 will be manufactured at Citroen's facility in Tiruvallur, and will have over 90 percent of local content, which will help the company price it competitively.

The production-ready Citroen C3 SUV for India is expected to debut later in 2021. Image: pine_0101

In terms of engine options, the Citroen C3 is expected to come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine putting out around 110 hp and 205 Nm of torque; a non-turbocharged version of this engine could be on offer with the entry-level versions of the SUV. Gearbox options are likely to include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. There will be no diesel engine option for the C3.

When it is launched in the coming months, expect the Citroen C3’s price to be in the range of Rs 7-13 lakh, which will see it take on multiple rivals, including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 and Renault Kiger.

