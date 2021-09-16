tech2 News Staff

The made-in-India, made-for-India Citroen C3 has been revealed in full, providing the Indian market a glimpse of the newest compact SUV on the block. Citroen has confirmed the C3 – the first of three models to emerge from the brand’s C-Cubed programme – will be launched in the first half of 2022. The C3 will be positioned at the heart of the super competitive sub-four metre segment in India, and will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

The iconic Citroen double chevron takes pride of place on the nose, with the chrome extensions flowing into the thin, X-shaped LED daytime running lights. The headlight clusters themselves are positioned below the LED DRLs, integrated into the front bumper. There’s a large radiator grille, with a faux skid plate adding some muscle to the C3’s front-end. A total of four colour options (white, grey, silver and orange) will be on offer in India, along with two roof colour options (grey and orange). A total of 78 accessories have been designed for the Citroen C3 to expand customisation options.

The Citroen C3 is based on the PSA Group’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), which already forms the basis for several Peugeot models on sale abroad. This platform is also ready for electrification, confirmed Citroen during the unveil.

The Citroen C3 measures in at 3.98 metres in length, and has a 2.54 metre wheelbase. The C3 – which Citroen says will be an 'attractive and affordable' offering targeted at ‘younger, first-time vehicle buyers’ – has 180 mm of ground clearance, with the company saying it has worked on the approach and departure angles as well as the overhangs of the C3 to ensure it remains compact and easy to drive. Citroen says the C3’s turning circle is rated at 10 metres, and boot space is rated at 315 litres.

With a focus on comfort and on providing maximum interior space, Citroen says the C3 will have the most amount of rear seat space of any compact SUV on sale in the country with 653 mm of leg room. Taking centre stage on the C3’s dashboard is a freestanding 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as smartphone mirroring. There’s also a smartphone holder integrated into the centre console, and there will be different interior trim options to choose from.

Citroen has refrained from sharing specifics about powertrains at present, but the Citroen C3 is expected to come with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine putting out around 110 hp and 205 Nm of torque; a non-turbocharged version of this engine could be on offer with the entry-level versions of the SUV. Gearbox options are likely to include a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. A diesel engine is highly unlikely to be offered with the C3.

When it is launched next year, expect the Citroen C3’s price to be in the range of Rs 7-13 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen will also introduce the C3 in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Ecuador.