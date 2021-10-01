Friday, October 01, 2021Back to
Locally-produced new Mercedes-Benz S-Class to be launched on 7 October: Here’s all you need to know

Owing to strong demand for the new-gen sedan, Mercedes-Benz India has advanced plans to begin local production of the new S-Class.


OverdriveOct 01, 2021 18:17:05 IST

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the locally-manufactured 202 S-Class in India on 7 October. The seventh-generation W223 S-Class has been on sale in CBU form in the country since June 2021 and has seen high demand despite the higher pricing that comes with it being fully imported. This has led Mercedes-Benz India to advance plans to begin local production of the new S-Class in India from early next year.

Expect to see changes being made to the equipment list of the new S-Class with the locally-produced model. Image: Mercedes-Benz

The locally assembled Mercedes-Benz S-Class is expected to continue with the same engine options as the CBU version. This means the S 450 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine with 367 hp and 500 Nm as well as the S 400d with a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel making 330 hp and 700 Nm. The nine-speed automatic pairs with both. It is unclear if Mercedes-Benz will continue to offer AWD or the rear-wheel steering system in the locally made version, some deletions in chassis technology and features might be seen to keep prices in check. The Air suspension should be available on the higher trim levels as well as the AMG Line package with its sharper styling and handling package.

The 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment screen as well as the digital instrumentation should continue with this version of the S-Class, as should the Mercedes me connected tech. Expected is more simplification in the comfort features on offer with some of the seat massage and wellness functions as well as the Burmester audio system being toned down. The rear seats should continue to be highly adjustable but expect to see the rear entertainment screens being dropped from the standard equipment list although the cooled seats and the ambient lighting should continue, as should the rear seat tablet. On the outside, we expect the digital OLED lighting to be swapped for matrix LED units. The driver assistance systems on offer currently should continue, however.

The switch to local production should significantly reduce prices of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Expect prices to start from about Rs 1.3 to 1.4 crore (ex-showroom).

