Limited-run Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition launched in India, prices start at Rs 10.79 lakh

The Kia Sonet First Anniversary Edition will be available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options; sports orange accents on the outside.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2021 15:47:44 IST

To commemorate one year since the launch of the Kia Sonet, Kia India has launched the Sonet First Anniversary Edition, with prices starting at Rs 10.79 lakh. Having announced prices for its most affordable offering in India back in September 2020, Kia has sold over one lakh units of the Sonet so far, which has quickly gone on to become one of the most popular compact SUVs on sale in the country. The First Anniversary Edition packs some special touches on the outside to distinguish it from the standard Sonet.

Tangerine accents on the outside will distinguish the First Anniversary Edition from the standard Kia Sonet. Image: Kia

The Sonet First Anniversary Edition – based on the mid-spec Sonet HTX variant – will be available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (six-speed iMT and seven-speed DCT automatic) and 1.5-litre diesel engine (six-speed manual and six-speed automatic) options. The Sonet First Anniversary Edition 1.0 T-GDI iMT is priced at Rs 10.79 lakh, while the 1.0 T-GDI DCT version costs Rs 11.49 lakh; the 1.5 diesel MT is priced at Rs 11.09 lakh while the 1.5 diesel AT costs Rs 11.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

At these prices, the Anniversary editions cost around Rs 40,000 more than their standard equivalents, and only a limited number of Anniversary edition models will be built, but Kia hasn't disclosed the exact figure.

Inspired by the now-extinct ‘Aurochs’ – a large, wild Eurasian bull – the Sonet First Anniversary Edition sports tangerine accents on the ‘tiger nose’ grille, wheel centre caps and front, side and rear skid plates. Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver and Gravity Grey are the four exterior colours available.

Earlier this year, Kia had updated the Sonet with its new brand logo and also reshuffled the variant line-up, adding some vital features to lower variants. Early in 2022, Kia India is all set to launch its fourth offering for India, an all-new MPV based on the Seltos platform.

