Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Lexus LS 500h, LS 500h Nishijin launched in India at Rs 1.91 crore, Rs 2.22 crore respectively

While the base variant is available at Rs 1.91 crore, the LS 500h Nishijin has been priced at Rs 2.22 crore, ex-showroom, Delhi.


OverdriveJan 21, 2021 18:40:00 IST

Japanese premium automobile brand, Lexus has launched a new variant of the LS 500h sedan. While the base variant is available at Rs 1.91 crore, the LS 500h Nishijin has been priced at Rs 2.22 crore, ex-showroom, Delhi. What's different about it, you ask. The company mentions, "the new LS 500h Nishijin variant has interiors crafted with an expression of style and comfort that comes from uncompromising attention to detail and a unique collaboration involving traditional Japanese crafts."

Lexus LS 500h, LS 500h Nishijin launched in India at Rs 1.91 crore, Rs 2.22 crore respectively

Lexus LS 500h

While the design doesn't have any change except for a minor tweak to the bumper for an improves stance, Lexus has added a new shade called Gin-ei Luster, which as claimed by Lexus reacts to even slight amounts of surrounding light. Gin-ei Luster is applied using the latest paint technology, resulting in a smooth, mirror-like texture. Inside, the cabin features ornamentation of Nishijin & Haku, that takes its inspiration from the 'path of moonlight on the sea' which is a mysterious natural phenomenon that can only be witnessed for a limited number of days before, after, and during a full moon. During this time, moonlight forms a long and narrow path on the surface of the ocean, and sparkles of light on moonlit waves captivate with delicate gradation, states Lexus.

Lexus 500h interiors

Lexus 500h interiors

"The ornamentation is created by intricately weaving silver threads of 'Nishijin' brocade to express shimmering 'waves' and applying the extremely thin 'Haku' platinum metal foil reminiscent of 'moonlight' shining on waves. Through this exquisite craftsmanship, Lexus has aimed to provide a comfortable and high-quality interior atmosphere, as well as the unparalleled mobility experience, of a true brand flagship".

The Japanese automobile major has also introduced updates to the LS 500h across its variant line-up, which includes iOs and Android compatibility for the 12.3-inch touch-operated wide display. The steering mounted controls have been updated as well.

"Following the positive response of the LS 500h in India, we are delighted to unveil the new Nishijin variant and improvements to the flagship model. These upgrades keep in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h flagship luxury model and will deliver optimum performance with cutting-edge technologies while keeping in mind the environmental benefits and the sought-after comfort of our guests. We are excited to see the response to this new and luxurious variant in the Indian market." commented, P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

JustLaunched

Lexus LS 500h launched at Rs 1.77 crore in India; to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and more

Jan 16, 2018
Lexus LS 500h launched at Rs 1.77 crore in India; to rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and more
This Lexus IS sedan can change colour thanks to its 41,999 programmable LEDs

This Lexus IS sedan can change colour thanks to its 41,999 programmable LEDs

Dec 09, 2016
Lexus will officially launch its cars in India from March 2017

Lexus will officially launch its cars in India from March 2017

Dec 27, 2016
Toyota to increase focus on hybrids in India from 2017

toyota alphard

Toyota to increase focus on hybrids in India from 2017

Jan 02, 2017
Bookings for Toyota's Lexus vehicles now open; first dealership will open in Mumbai

Bookings for Toyota's Lexus vehicles now open; first dealership will open in Mumbai

Dec 01, 2016
Lexus to enter India by end of 2016

toyota

Lexus to enter India by end of 2016

Oct 13, 2016

science

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Astronomy

Ephemeral glow of 'lost galaxy' NGC 4535 captured in vivid detail by Hubble telescope

Jan 19, 2021
South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

SARS-CoV-2 virus

South African SARS-CoV-2 variant more contagious, no evidence of it being deadlier, experts confirm

Jan 19, 2021
'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Rare Bear Sighting

'Paddington' bear mother, cub spotted wandering around tourist-free Machu Picchu

Jan 18, 2021
Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Renewable Energy

Major tech firms urge Japan ministers to double renewable energy targets for 2030

Jan 18, 2021