Overdrive

Japanese premium automobile brand, Lexus has launched a new variant of the LS 500h sedan. While the base variant is available at Rs 1.91 crore, the LS 500h Nishijin has been priced at Rs 2.22 crore, ex-showroom, Delhi. What's different about it, you ask. The company mentions, "the new LS 500h Nishijin variant has interiors crafted with an expression of style and comfort that comes from uncompromising attention to detail and a unique collaboration involving traditional Japanese crafts."

While the design doesn't have any change except for a minor tweak to the bumper for an improves stance, Lexus has added a new shade called Gin-ei Luster, which as claimed by Lexus reacts to even slight amounts of surrounding light. Gin-ei Luster is applied using the latest paint technology, resulting in a smooth, mirror-like texture. Inside, the cabin features ornamentation of Nishijin & Haku, that takes its inspiration from the 'path of moonlight on the sea' which is a mysterious natural phenomenon that can only be witnessed for a limited number of days before, after, and during a full moon. During this time, moonlight forms a long and narrow path on the surface of the ocean, and sparkles of light on moonlit waves captivate with delicate gradation, states Lexus.

"The ornamentation is created by intricately weaving silver threads of 'Nishijin' brocade to express shimmering 'waves' and applying the extremely thin 'Haku' platinum metal foil reminiscent of 'moonlight' shining on waves. Through this exquisite craftsmanship, Lexus has aimed to provide a comfortable and high-quality interior atmosphere, as well as the unparalleled mobility experience, of a true brand flagship".

The Japanese automobile major has also introduced updates to the LS 500h across its variant line-up, which includes iOs and Android compatibility for the 12.3-inch touch-operated wide display. The steering mounted controls have been updated as well.

"Following the positive response of the LS 500h in India, we are delighted to unveil the new Nishijin variant and improvements to the flagship model. These upgrades keep in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h flagship luxury model and will deliver optimum performance with cutting-edge technologies while keeping in mind the environmental benefits and the sought-after comfort of our guests. We are excited to see the response to this new and luxurious variant in the Indian market." commented, P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India.