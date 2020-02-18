Overdrive

Land Rover has launched the updated Discovery Sport in India at Rs 57.06 lakh whereas it is Rs 60.89 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim. The premium SUV does get its set of changes in the cosmetics department but most importantly is based on the modern premium transverse architecture that also underpins the Range Rover Evoque.

Land Rover mentions that along with pricing the 2020 Discovery Sport attractively, they are also offering EMIs in the range of Rs 50,000-60,000 depending on how much downpayment one can make.

Based on the new Premium Transverse Architecture, as on the new Evoque, the Disco Sport will benefit from electrified powertrains and a 13 percent stiffer body. Styling-wise the biggest change is the front end styling which now resembles the full-size Discovery.

The new model can be told apart from the outgoing one most easily by the distinctive W-shape of the LED DRLs housed in the headlight unit. The overall styling carries forward largely unchanged, with the changes mostly restricted to new bumpers front and rear.

The Discovery Sport will offer a 48V mild-hybrid option, available across the range of 4-cylinder diesel and petrol Ingenium engines, with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants available. The system will assist the engine under acceleration and will kick in under braking at speeds under 17 kmph, when the engine switches off.

On-demand all-wheel drive is available, and the system will disconnect drive to the rear wheels when not needed, further helping CO2 emissions and efficiency. Notably, the new Discovery Sport is the first Land Rover to certify to upcoming RDE2 (Real Driving Emissions Stage 2) in the UK.

