Tuesday, February 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched in India at Rs 57.06 lakh: All you need to know

The new Discovery Sport also comes in an R-Dynamic SE trim which is priced at Rs 60.89 lakh.


OverdriveFeb 18, 2020 10:53:44 IST

Land Rover has launched the updated Discovery Sport in India at Rs 57.06 lakh whereas it is Rs 60.89 lakh for the R-Dynamic SE trim. The premium SUV does get its set of changes in the cosmetics department but most importantly is based on the modern premium transverse architecture that also underpins the Range Rover Evoque.

Land Rover mentions that along with pricing the 2020 Discovery Sport attractively, they are also offering EMIs in the range of Rs 50,000-60,000 depending on how much downpayment one can make.

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched in India at Rs 57.06 lakh: All you need to know

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport. Image: Land Rover India

Based on the new Premium Transverse Architecture, as on the new Evoque, the Disco Sport will benefit from electrified powertrains and a 13 percent stiffer body. Styling-wise the biggest change is the front end styling which now resembles the full-size Discovery.

The new model can be told apart from the outgoing one most easily by the distinctive W-shape of the LED DRLs housed in the headlight unit. The overall styling carries forward largely unchanged, with the changes mostly restricted to new bumpers front and rear.

The Discovery Sport will offer a 48V mild-hybrid option, available across the range of 4-cylinder diesel and petrol Ingenium engines, with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants available. The system will assist the engine under acceleration and will kick in under braking at speeds under 17 kmph, when the engine switches off.

On-demand all-wheel drive is available, and the system will disconnect drive to the rear wheels when not needed, further helping CO2 emissions and efficiency. Notably, the new Discovery Sport is the first Land Rover to certify to upcoming RDE2 (Real Driving Emissions Stage 2) in the UK.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

land rover discovery sport launch

Land Rover Discovery Sport to be launched in India on September 2, 2015

Aug 12, 2015
Land Rover Discovery Sport to be launched in India on September 2, 2015
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport road test review

2015 land rover discovery sport review in india

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport road test review

Sep 07, 2015
Discovering the sport at the Land Rover Experience

land rover

Discovering the sport at the Land Rover Experience

Jun 28, 2016
Kicking up some dirt at the Land Rover Experience

land rover experience

Kicking up some dirt at the Land Rover Experience

Jan 08, 2016
Video worth watching: Land Rover Discovery Sport pulls a 110 tonne train

land rover

Video worth watching: Land Rover Discovery Sport pulls a 110 tonne train

Jun 18, 2016
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled

land rover discovery sport 2017

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport unveiled

Apr 28, 2016

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020