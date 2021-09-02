Thursday, September 02, 2021Back to
Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition unveiled: Limited-run model inspired by No Time To Die

The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition will be offered in both three-door 90 and five-door 110 versions; supercharged V8 makes 525 hp.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2021 17:26:27 IST

To cash in on the hype surrounding the latest James Bond flick, No Time To Die, Land Rover has unveiled a special edition of its Defender V8 SUV, named the Defender Bond Edition. Over the years, the world’s most-loved spy has driven a variety of vehicles, but has always been associated with Aston Martin’s sportscars. That said, Land Rover SUVs have frequently been used in several instalments of the Bond story. Developed by Land Rover’s SV Bespoke division, the Defender Bond Edition’s production will be limited to 300 units worldwide.

(L-R) The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition will be available in both 110 (five-door) and 90 (three-door) forms. Image: Land Rover

Offered in both 90 (three-door) and 110 (five-door) versions, the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition has a murdered-out aesthetic like the Defender SUVs seen in the upcoming Bond film. The Bond Edition is specced with the black styling pack, 22-inch black alloy wheels with Xenon blue brake callipers and 007 badging. This inscription is extended to the illuminated treadplates, while the Pivi Pro infotainment gets a 007 start-up screen; also present are 007 puddle lamps as well as laser-etched numbering on each of the 300 examples.

Mechanically, the Bond Edition is virtually identical to the standard Land Rover Defender V8, and has the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol that produces 525 hp and 625 Nm. The claimed 0 to 100 kph time for the Defender V8 90 is 5.2 seconds, while top speed is rated at 240 kph, making it the fastest Defender ever made.

At this time, there’s no confirmation on if any of the 300 examples of the Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition will be available for customers in India. As for the movie itself, No Time To Die will hit cinemas worldwide on 30 September, 2021.

