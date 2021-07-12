Monday, July 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Land Rover Defender 110 tows Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 spacecraft: Watch video

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo Unity 22 was towed down the runway post landing by a Land Rover Defender 110.


OverdriveJul 12, 2021 14:35:57 IST

Land Rover has been associated with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic enterprise to bring commercial space flight to non-professional astronauts since 2014, and with the successful Unity22 mission becoming the first fully-crewed space flight, Land Rover takes another step for mankind. Understandably the brand's association has so far been limited to on-ground activities, with Branson arriving for the mission at the Spaceport America runway in New Mexico, in a Range Rover Astronaut Edition.

Somewhat more fittingly, upon the successful completion of the space flight around the Earth with four mission specialists and two pilots on board, the SpaceShipTwo Unity 22 aircraft was towed down the runway after landing by a Land Rover Defender 110.

Interestingly, the Range Rover Astronaut Edition, unveiled in 2019 with exclusive Zero Gravity Blue paint and a bespoke puddle lamp design and badges, will be exclusively offered to customers of Virgin Galactic, the world's first commercial "spaceline".

Virgin Galactic claims over 600 customers have already signed up for flights in space - to be 'Future Astronauts', as they're called, though how many special edition commemorative Range Rovers will be built is unclear. Land Rover had recently extended its partnership with Virgin Galactic to 2024.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

space race

Richard Branson will be launching into space along with Virgin Galactic crew on 11 July test flight

Jul 02, 2021
Richard Branson will be launching into space along with Virgin Galactic crew on 11 July test flight
An aerospace engineer explains what is a suborbital flight and why they matter

suborbital flights

An aerospace engineer explains what is a suborbital flight and why they matter

Jul 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic overcomes final hurdle, gets FAA's nod to launch customers to space

virgin galactic

Virgin Galactic overcomes final hurdle, gets FAA's nod to launch customers to space

Jun 28, 2021
Explained: How billionaires Bezos and Branson are competing in race to the edge of space

Explained: How billionaires Bezos and Branson are competing in race to the edge of space

Jul 02, 2021
'Dream of a lifetime': 70-yr-old Virgin Galactic owner Richard Branson set to fly into space

NewsTracker

'Dream of a lifetime': 70-yr-old Virgin Galactic owner Richard Branson set to fly into space

Jul 11, 2021
GET, SET, SPACE: IN BRANSON VS BEZOS, WHO’S GOT THE BETTER PLAN AND SUPERIOR VEHICLE?

Space Tourism

GET, SET, SPACE: IN BRANSON VS BEZOS, WHO’S GOT THE BETTER PLAN AND SUPERIOR VEHICLE?

Jul 12, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021