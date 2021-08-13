Friday, August 13, 2021Back to
Lamborghini's Aventador Ultimae is coming to India this year – but it’s already sold out

The limited-run Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is the final edition of Lamborghini’s V12 flagship, and all of the India allocation has already been spoken for.


Amaan AhmedAug 13, 2021 09:35:56 IST

In what will come as good news to petrolheads in the country, Tech2 can now confirm the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae will be launched in India in the coming months. The Ultimae suffix comes from the fact that this is the final edition of Lamborghini’s current V12 flagship, and almost certainly the last naturally-aspirated V12 road car from Sant’Agata. Just 600 units – including 350 coupes and 250 roadsters – will be built for customers across the globe, and some of those are coming to India. The not-so-good news for potential buyers is that the India allocation has already been spoken for.

Speaking to Tech2, Lamborghini India chief Sharad Agarwal said loyalists in the country were quick to snap up the Ultimaes available for our market, with the India allocation sold out within weeks of the supercar’s global debut.

The Ultimae is the most powerful road-going version of the Lamborghini Aventador. Image: Lamborghini

“We’ve already sold out our allocation. The car was unveiled on 7 July, and we were done with our allocation on 22 July. Same is the case across the globe. For India, nothing more is available”, said Agarwal.

Given its billing as the last of the naturally-aspirated V12 Lambos and the fact that it is a limited-production model, only a fistful of units was available to buyers in India, with the country allocation limited to a single-digit figure, said Agarwal.

“We only have 600 cars globally, so it’s a small number; there are still a lot of enquiries we couldn’t close for the Ultimae, but the excitement was phenomenal around the car, and I’m happy that there are some coming to India”, Agarwal added.

The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae can do 0-100 kph in 2.8 seconds. Image: Lamborghini

In the Ultimae, the 6.5-litre V12 engine produces 780 hp – a 10 hp jump over the Aventador SVJ – and 720 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful road-going iteration of the Aventador. It is said to have the same power-to-weight ratio as the SVJ (weighing in at 1,550 kg dry), has a 0-100 kph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of over 350 kph.

The Aventador Ultimae coupé gets a new front bumper and sports a two-tone, grey-on-grey colour scheme, with lines and details such as the front splitter’s outline and ‘teeth’ accented in matt red. On the roadster, the roof is also offered in visible carbon fibre.

It sure won’t come cheap – the Aventador SVJ cost Rs 8.5 crore (with options), and the Ultimae is likely to exceed that mark.

The successor to the Aventador – expected to debut in 2022 – will have a V12 hybrid powertrain. However, this isn’t exactly the last blast for the Aventador, as Lamborghini has readied a modern-day interpretation of the iconic Lamborghini Countach based on its present-day V12 supercar; it’s set to make its debut in the coming days.

