Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition launched in India at Rs 3.43 crore

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition brings dual-tone paint schemes with a choice of three bright colours.


tech2 News StaffMar 12, 2021 12:41:54 IST

Lamborghini has launched the Urus Pearl Capsule edition in India, priced at Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). At this price, the Urus Pearl Capsule costs around Rs 28 lakh more than the standard Urus and adds dual-tone paint schemes with a choice of three bright colours – Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis (orange) and Verde Mantis (green). The Pearl Capsule edition was the first in-house customisation option for the Urus, created by the Lamborghini Centro Stile design department and introduced worldwide in the middle of 2020.

Paired with the high-gloss four-layer pearl paint job is a gloss black finish for the roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other trim elements. The quad exhausts now sport a matte grey finish, and the Urus Pearl Capsule rides on 23-inch gloss black alloys that feature a body-coloured rim.

Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition launched in India at Rs 3.43 crore

A majority of Urus buyers in India have shown preference for brighter colours, according to the company. Image: Lamborghini

The interior colour scheme mirrors the exterior’s dual-tone theme, featuring the hexagon-shaped ‘Q-Citura’ stitching for the upholstery and carbon fibre and black anodised aluminium detailing. The optional powered front seats also feature perforated Alcantara, an option exclusive to the Urus Pearl Capsule.

Being based on the MY2021 Urus, the Pearl Capsule gets more features as standard, including a head-up display. Optional equipment now also includes an enhanced auto-park function and a new Sensonum sound system featuring a 730-watt amplifier and 17 speakers. The rest of the super-SUV remains unchanged, and it is still powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 that makes 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque, with a 0-100 kph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 kph.

The Urus has been a roaring hit for Lamborghini worldwide. In just a little over two years since its debut, Lamborghini has already produced over 10,000 units of the super-SUV, over 100 of which have been sold in India. Of the 7,430 vehicles Lamborghini sold in 2020, sales of the Urus made up well over half of that figure, and a majority of Urus buyers are new to the Lamborghini brand.

Speaking at the launch of the Urus Pearl Capsule, Sharad Agarwal, Head – Lamborghini India, said, “The Lamborghini Urus has always attracted an extremely diverse group of customers since its launch, with exceptionally varied lifestyles. Nearly 75 percent of our customers are new to the Lamborghini brand, who enjoy the versatility of their Urus. Today, we are ecstatic to announce the delivery of India’s first Urus 2021 model in the new Pearl Capsule edition. The new options available on the Pearl Capsule design edition offers an extended range of exclusive colour choices for exteriors and interiors that manifest the owner’s unique personality and lifestyle.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Lamborghini Urus SUV launched in India at Rs 3 Crore; 25 out of a total 1000 units alotted to India

Jan 11, 2018
Lamborghini Urus SUV launched in India at Rs 3 Crore; 25 out of a total 1000 units alotted to India
Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 to be launched in India today

lamborghini

Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 to be launched in India today

Nov 19, 2015
Lamborghini Aventador S to be launched in India on March 3: Price, specifications and features

Lamborghini Aventador S to be launched in India on March 3: Price, specifications and features

Feb 21, 2017
Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 launched in India at Rs 2.99 crore

lamborghini

Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 launched in India at Rs 2.99 crore

Nov 20, 2015
Sharad Agarwal appointed as head of Lamborghini India

lamborghini

Sharad Agarwal appointed as head of Lamborghini India

Apr 08, 2016
2015 Frankfurt Motor Show: Lamborghini Huracán Spyder drops its hat

2015 frankfurt motor show

2015 Frankfurt Motor Show: Lamborghini Huracán Spyder drops its hat

Sep 15, 2015

science

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021
Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021