tech2 News Staff

Lamborghini has launched the Urus Pearl Capsule edition in India, priced at Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). At this price, the Urus Pearl Capsule costs around Rs 28 lakh more than the standard Urus and adds dual-tone paint schemes with a choice of three bright colours – Giallo Inti (yellow), Arancio Borealis (orange) and Verde Mantis (green). The Pearl Capsule edition was the first in-house customisation option for the Urus, created by the Lamborghini Centro Stile design department and introduced worldwide in the middle of 2020.

Paired with the high-gloss four-layer pearl paint job is a gloss black finish for the roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other trim elements. The quad exhausts now sport a matte grey finish, and the Urus Pearl Capsule rides on 23-inch gloss black alloys that feature a body-coloured rim.

The interior colour scheme mirrors the exterior’s dual-tone theme, featuring the hexagon-shaped ‘Q-Citura’ stitching for the upholstery and carbon fibre and black anodised aluminium detailing. The optional powered front seats also feature perforated Alcantara, an option exclusive to the Urus Pearl Capsule.

Being based on the MY2021 Urus, the Pearl Capsule gets more features as standard, including a head-up display. Optional equipment now also includes an enhanced auto-park function and a new Sensonum sound system featuring a 730-watt amplifier and 17 speakers. The rest of the super-SUV remains unchanged, and it is still powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 that makes 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque, with a 0-100 kph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 305 kph.

The Urus has been a roaring hit for Lamborghini worldwide. In just a little over two years since its debut, Lamborghini has already produced over 10,000 units of the super-SUV, over 100 of which have been sold in India. Of the 7,430 vehicles Lamborghini sold in 2020, sales of the Urus made up well over half of that figure, and a majority of Urus buyers are new to the Lamborghini brand.

Speaking at the launch of the Urus Pearl Capsule, Sharad Agarwal, Head – Lamborghini India, said, “The Lamborghini Urus has always attracted an extremely diverse group of customers since its launch, with exceptionally varied lifestyles. Nearly 75 percent of our customers are new to the Lamborghini brand, who enjoy the versatility of their Urus. Today, we are ecstatic to announce the delivery of India’s first Urus 2021 model in the new Pearl Capsule edition. The new options available on the Pearl Capsule design edition offers an extended range of exclusive colour choices for exteriors and interiors that manifest the owner’s unique personality and lifestyle.”