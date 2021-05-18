tech2 News Staff

Lamborghini is the latest carmaker to announce its plans for an electrified future, spelled out under what the Italian firm has named the ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ (a nod to the brightest star in the Taurus constellation) roadmap. All Lamborghini models will go the hybrid way in the next three years, which means the entire model portfolio will be electrified, as Lamborghini aims to cut its fleet CO2 emissions by half, by 2025. Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed that by 2024, all models from the Italian supercar maker will be equipped with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains, but before that, the company will celebrate the heritage of its V12 supercars in the next couple of years.

In 2023, Lamborghini will launch its first production hybrid model, which is understood to be a PHEV version of the hot-selling Lamborghini Urus super-SUV. By 2024, the successors to the Lamborghini Huracan and Lamborghini Aventador will also be equipped with plug-in hybrid powertrains. It is understood that while the Urus may continue to be offered with a non-hybrid powertrain as well, Lamborghini’s future supercars and hypercars may be offered with hybrid powertrains only. The entire electrification programme has entailed an investment of 1.5 billion euros, according to the company.

Citing how the added weight of batteries blunts performance, Lamborghini has said it will focus on enhancing the use of lightweight materials to offset the bulk of an electrified powertrain. Winkelmann says the company has set a target to reduce its product CO2 emissions by as much as 50 percent by the beginning of 2025. No details about the hybrid powertrains have been shared, but all models are expected to be marginally more powerful than their pure-combustion engine counterparts thanks to the added pep provided by an electric motor.

The other big news is that Lamborghini’s fourth model will have an all-electric powertrain, which will be a first for the Sant’Agata firm. At present, Lamborghini has three core models – the Urus, Huracan and Aventador – and this fourth model will be all-new, and is set to debut sometime in the second half of this decade. What’s interesting is that Lamborghini’s fourth model will, in all likelihood, have seats for four, even though the company is yet to take a call on the final body style of this new arrival in the portfolio. In the past, Lamborghini has flirted with the idea of a super-sedan with the 2008 Estoque concept, and could also look at a two-door grand-tourer that will be in line with some of its historic 2+2 models.

Again, there is no concrete information on the powertrain for this model, but Lamborghini will likely share a modular platform, as well as an advanced electric powertrain with two other Volkswagen Group brands – Porsche and Audi.

In the recent past, Lamborghini did roll out a limited-edition hybrid model, the Sian FKP 37. However, that was equipped with a super-capacitor, which has been deemed inadequate for use in series production models, which will instead use a traditional plug-in hybrid powertrain. This will enable them to have sufficient pure-electric range, and also help majorly in slashing fleet emissions. But before these arrive, Lamborghini has said it will launch two more V12 models this year, which are likely to be limited-run spin-offs based on the soon-to-be-replaced Aventador hypercar.