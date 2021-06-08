Tuesday, June 08, 2021Back to
Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India at Rs 3.54 crore, gets folding soft-top roof

Powered by a 610 hp 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10, the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is probably the last of its kind.


tech2 News StaffJun 08, 2021 04:06:04 IST

Having introduced the coupe version of the rear-wheel-drive supercar, Lamborghini has now launched the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder in India. Positioned higher than the coupe version, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder is priced at Rs 3.54 crore (base price, ex-showroom). This is the first new variant of one of its supercars introduced by Lamborghini India in 2021 (the first unit to be delivered is finished in ‘Blu Sideris’), and is quite possibly among the last naturally-aspirated, V10-engined roadsters well-heeled enthusiasts can buy. The RWD in the name, of course, denotes rear-wheel-drive, something that will add an extra dollop of playfulness to the Huracan.

Just like the coupe, the RWD Spyder gets a different front splitter, rear diffuser and rear bumper design as compared to the AWD Spyder. It weighs about 120 kg more than the RWD Coupe version, and has a folding soft-top that can be lowered in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kph.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder can do 0-100 kph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. Image: Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder can do 0-100 kph in a claimed 3.5 seconds. Image: Lamborghini

Powering the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder is the same 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 that makes 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 0-100 kph takes a claimed 3.5 seconds, and top speed is rated at 324 kph. At this price, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder costs around Rs 30 lakh more than the coupe version.

Speaking at the launch, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, said, “India is one of the strategic markets for Lamborghini and we consistently invest to create unique bespoke experiences for our customers. Today is no exception as we deliver the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder to one of our discerning clients. The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder truly doubles the driving fun, and we look forward to see our customer and prospects in India enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that open-top driving provides.”

