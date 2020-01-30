Overdrive

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Evo RWD with a starting price of Rs 3.22 crore, ex-showroom. The Italian manufacturer launched the Huracan Evo RWD in India after showcasing it globally in the first week of January.

This will be the rear-wheel drive version of the Huracan which will sport a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine good for 610PS of power and 560Nm of torque. It is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which sends all the power to the asphalt via 305mm wide-section tyres in the rear. This power is said to propel the car from 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds. By the exclusion of the all-wheel drive system, the RWD Huracan sheds around 33 kg of weight, further improving the power to weight ratio of the car. The chassis of the Huracan Evo is a combination of aluminium and carbon fibre.

The Huracan Evo RWD comes in three drive modes, Strada, Corsa, and Sport. The Strada mode emphasises on traction while the Corsa mode allows little slip to provide agility. The Sport mode allows the driver to unleash the power completely which allows the car to drift. The new PTC (Performance Traction Control) system will add 30 per cent oversteer enhancement.

The suspension set-up includes double-wishbone independent suspension all-round. The tyre sizes are 245 mm in the front and 305 mm at the back shod with Pirelli P-Zero tyres. 19-inch Kari wheels are standard but you upsize with the optional 20-inch wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The car comes equipped with an 8.4-inch infotainment screen with multi-gesture control and advanced connectivity. The car will be offered in 300 different colours. The Lamborghini's only rear-drive rivals in India are the Jaguar F-Type, Porsche 911, and the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Of these, only the Porsche has a mid-rear layout.

