Thursday, January 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD arrives in India at a price point of Rs 3.22 crore

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD comes in three drive modes, Strada, Corsa, and Sport.


OverdriveJan 30, 2020 15:35:30 IST

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Evo RWD with a starting price of Rs 3.22 crore, ex-showroom. The Italian manufacturer launched the Huracan Evo RWD in India after showcasing it globally in the first week of January.

This will be the rear-wheel drive version of the Huracan which will sport a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine good for 610PS of power and 560Nm of torque. It is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission which sends all the power to the asphalt via 305mm wide-section tyres in the rear. This power is said to propel the car from 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds. By the exclusion of the all-wheel drive system, the RWD Huracan sheds around 33 kg of weight, further improving the power to weight ratio of the car. The chassis of the Huracan Evo is a combination of aluminium and carbon fibre.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD arrives in India at a price point of Rs 3.22 crore

Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD

The Huracan Evo RWD comes in three drive modes, Strada, Corsa, and Sport. The Strada mode emphasises on traction while the Corsa mode allows little slip to provide agility. The Sport mode allows the driver to unleash the power completely which allows the car to drift. The new PTC (Performance Traction Control) system will add 30 per cent oversteer enhancement.

The suspension set-up includes double-wishbone independent suspension all-round. The tyre sizes are 245 mm in the front and 305 mm at the back shod with Pirelli P-Zero tyres. 19-inch Kari wheels are standard but you upsize with the optional 20-inch wheels and carbon-ceramic brakes.

The car comes equipped with an 8.4-inch infotainment screen with multi-gesture control and advanced connectivity. The car will be offered in 300 different colours. The Lamborghini's only rear-drive rivals in India are the Jaguar F-Type, Porsche 911, and the Ferrari 812 Superfast. Of these, only the Porsche has a mid-rear layout.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019