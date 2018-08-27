Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and SVJ 63 unveiled at Monterey Car Week 2018

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 will see a limited run of just 63 supercars produced.

With the teasers and leaked images done with, Lamborghini has officially unveiled the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and an even more special Aventador SVJ 63 model. The production run for both cars combined will be limited to 900 units.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Image: Automobili Lamborghini

The defining factor of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is its naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 motor which puts out 770 PS and 720 Nm. This gets the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8s and onto a top speed of 350 kmph. The car weighs 1525 kgs, made possible with the carbon fibre monocoque and liberal use of carbon-fibre elsewhere.

This power bump has been brought about by the redesigned intake runners with a titanium intake valve, new intake ducts for the cylinder heads, and a lightweight exhaust system. The seven-speed auto has now been upgraded to handle quicker shifts.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Image: Automobili Lamborghini

Work has also been done to improve the Aventador's chassis. This has been done through stiffer anti-roll bars, firmer magnetic dampers and a reworked rear-wheel steering system. All of these changes come together for the Aventador SVJ to be the fastest road-going supercar around the Nurburgring. It recently beat the record held by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS by two seconds when it went around that track in 6:44:97 seconds.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63. Image: Automobili Lamborghini

The Aventador SVJ 63 is the limited run debut version of the SVJ. This has been built to commemorate Lamborghini's founding year, 1963. This version sees more carbon-fibre bits and a unique paint scheme. Only 63 units will be built.

