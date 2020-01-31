Overdrive

KTM announced today that it has launched its entire portfolio equipped with BSVI compliant engines to meet the emission norms. Bookings have already started for most of the bikes, but the 125 Duke and RC 125 will be open for bookings from February.

The 125 Duke and RC 125 will be made available for sale with the same power ratings seen on the BSIV version. The 125 Duke is powered by single-cylinder, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine which churns out 14.5PS at 9,250rpm of power and 12Nm at 8,000rpm of torque. The RC 125 has the same drivetrain as the 125 Duke. The 125 Duke will be available at a price of Rs. 1.38 lakh and the RC 125 will retail at Rs 1.55 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

200 Duke is the motorcycle that has seen the maximum cosmetic changes as it now has similar looks like its elder siblings, that is, the 250 Duke and 390 Duke. New features include dual-channel ABS and LED DRLs. There is an increased fuel capacity to 13.5 litres from the current 10.2 litres. The 200 Duke packs 25PS of power and 19.3Nm of torque, the same output as the outgoing models. Price of the 200 Duke is Rs 1.72 lakh, ex-showroom.

The 250 Duke comes with high-end components like open-cartridge upside-down WP forks, slipper clutch, and pre-load adjustable mono-shocks. The 249cc engine produces 30PS of power and 24Nm of torque. The 250 Duke is equipped with dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode as standard and the model is priced at Rs 2 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle will be available in two colours and decals - silver metallic and dark galvano. The RC 200 gets upgraded with dual-channel ABS as standard. The power and torque numbers remain the same as the BSIV version. The RC 200 will be priced at Rs 1.96 lakh.

The RC 390 gets the same 373.3cc single-cylinder unit with a power rating of 43.5PS at 9,000rpm and torque of 36Nm at 7,000rpm, which is the same as the 2017 KTM RC 390. Price of the RC 390 is Rs 2.48 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle will come in a single colour scheme.

