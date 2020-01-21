Tuesday, January 21, 2020Back to
KTM 390 Adventure launched in India for Rs 2.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi

The power source is a BSVI compliant 373cc single-cylinder engine producing 44PS and 37Nm mated to a six-speed gearbox.


OverdriveJan 21, 2020 07:44:20 IST

KTM 390 Adventure that was showcased last month in Goa has been launched in India for Rs 2.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The motorcycle was globally showcased at 2019 EICMA with all the bells and whistles but the India spec model missed out on a few features.

The India-spec model misses out on adjustable front forks - gets fixed suspension geometry in the front. However, the front forks offer a travel of 170mm. The rear mono-shock can be adjusted for pre-load and has a travel of 177mm.

The power source is a BSVI compliant 373cc single-cylinder engine producing 44PS and 37Nm mated to a six-speed gearbox. KTM has also equipped the motorcycle with a two-way quick-shifter as standard.

KTM 390 Adventure launched in India for Rs 2.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi

KTM 390 Adventure. Image: KTM

By far, the 390 Adventure is the most electronically advanced motorcycle in the 390 range. The electronic suite includes a six-axis inertia management unit based cornering ABS which is completely switchable and traction control as well. The motorcycle continues to be equipped with ride-by-wire like the other 390s in the family.

The 390 Adventure also gets the TFT display for instrumentation which also comes equipped with Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity. The visor of the motorcycle is manually adjustable and the footpegs get a toothed design for additional grip.

With the launch of the 390 Adventure, KTM could also up their offering in its 'Power Parts' section. The saddle-stay, panniers, additional adventure riding accesories and apparels could be sold via KTM themselves under the Power Parts umbrella.

The KTM 390 Adventure entres the segment which already sees the presence of Royal Enfield Himalayan which is priced at Rs 1.86 ex-showroom and the BMW G310 GS which retails at Rs 3.49 lakh ex-showroom.

