Overdrive

Kia Motors India has started accepting bookings for the upcoming Kia Sonet SUV. Bookings can be made at dealerships or on the Kia India website for Rs 25,000. The Sonet will make its global debut in India, being manufactured at Kia's Anantpur facility. Following this, the Sonet will be exported to 70 markets worldwide in the Middle-East and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Like with the Seltos, the Sonet will be available in two trim lines - Tech Line and GT-Line. There is a vast list of features including many segment-firsts. This includes 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with navigation and live traffic, air purifier, Bose seven-speaker audio system, ventilated driver and front passenger seat, multiple drive and traction modes, wireless smartphone charger with cooling and the UVO suite of 57 connected-car features that includes remote engine start and cooling for both manual/automatic versions.

The Sonet will also come with one of the widest selections of engines and gearboxes. There will be two petrol engines and one diesel motor on offer. One of the petrols, is the Kappa T-GDI 1.0-litre turbo. This three-cylinder motor makes 120PS and 172Nm. This will be paired with three gearboxes, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the new iMT clutchless manual that recently debuted in the Venue and a six-speed manual.

The other petrol motor, for lower-spec cars, is the 1.2-liter petrol with 83PS and 116Nm, paired with a five-speed manual. The single diesel option is the 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel motor which puts out 100PS and 240Nm, paired with a six-speed manual. The diesel engine will also be paired with a torque converter automatic, a segment first.

Safety features on the Sonet include six airbags, ABS with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), electronic stability control), hill-start assist control), vehicle stability management) and brake assist. The Sonet will compete with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.