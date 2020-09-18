Overdrive

Kia Motors India has launched its newest offering, the Kia Sonet. Prices for the sub-four-metre SUV start from Rs 6.71 lakh for the base HTE Tech Line petrol manual and go up to Rs 11.99 for the top GTX+ GT Line diesel manual. Prices for the iMT turbo petrol start from Rs 9.49 lakh. The diesel manual will set you back at least Rs 8.05 lakh. Kia Motors India has not revealed prices of the top-spec GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT and the diesel-auto yet. All prices are introductory, ex-showroom.

(Also Read: First Drive Review: The Kia Sonet is the compact SUV to beat)

Bookings for the Kia Sonet have already begun in India which can be made at dealerships or on the Kia India website for Rs 25,000. Like with the Seltos, the Sonet will be available in two trim lines - Tech Line and GT-Line. There is a vast list of features including many segment-firsts. This includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with navigation and live traffic, air purifier, Bose seven-speaker audio system, ventilated driver and front passenger seat, multiple drive and traction modes, wireless smartphone charger with cooling and the UVO suite of 57 connected-car features that include remote engine start and cooling for both manual/automatic versions. Boot space in 392 litres.

The Sonet will also come with one of the widest selections of engines and gearboxes. There will be two petrol engines and one diesel motor on offer. One of the petrols is the Kappa T-GDI 1.0-litre turbo. This three-cylinder motor makes 120PSout 1 and 172Nm. This will be paired with two gearboxes, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and the new iMT clutchless manual that recently debuted in the Venue.

The other petrol motor, for lower-spec cars, is the 1.2-litre petrol with 83PS and 116Nm, paired with a five-speed manual. The single diesel option is the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel motor which puts out 100PS and 240Nm, paired with a six-speed manual. The diesel engine will also be paired with a torque converter automatic, a segment first. In this iteration, the diesel Sonet puts out 115PS and 250 Nm.

Safety features on the Sonet include six airbags, ABS with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), electronic stability control), hill-start assist control), vehicle stability management) and brake assist. The Sonet will compete with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Kia Motors says that the Kia Sonet has been a big success, with over 25,000 bookings received. The firm is adding over 1,000 bookings each and is confident of meeting this demand. Its supply chains haven't been affected by COVID19 and another shift has been added to the Anantapur facility.

Kia Sonet Petrol Prices

HTE 1.2 5MT: Rs 6.71 lakh

HTK 1.2 5MT: Rs 7.59 lakh

HTK+ 1.2 5MT: Rs 8.45 lakh

HTK+ 1.0 TGDi 6iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh

HTX 1.0 TGDi 6iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh

HTX+ 1.0 TGDi 6iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh

GTX+ 1.0 TGDi 6iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh

HTK+ 1.0 TGDi 7DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh

GTX+ 1.0 TGDi 7DCT: N/A

Kia Sonet Diesel Prices

HTE 1.5 6MT: Rs 8.05 lakh

HTK 1.5 6MT: Rs 8.99 lakh

HTK+ 1.5 6MT: Rs 9.49 lakh

HTX 1.5 6MT: Rs 9.99 lakh

HTX+ 1.5 6MT: Rs 11.65 lakh

GTX+ 1.5 6MT: Rs 11.99 lakh

HTK+ 1.5 6AT: Rs 10.39 lakh

GTX+ 1.5 6AT: N/A