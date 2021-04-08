Thursday, April 08, 2021Back to
Kia Sonet 7 seater debuts in Indonesia: Gets third row of seats, roof-mounted AC blower

The Kia Sonet 7 seater features a 2+3+2 seating layout with a third row of seats added in the boot.


tech2 News StaffApr 08, 2021 15:17:43 IST

The Kia Sonet 7 seater made its debut in Indonesia earlier today. In India, we know the Sonet as Kia’s first sub-four-metre SUV for our market, and it is rather popular in its segment, finding favour with buyers on account of how strong it is as a package. However, Indonesia loves people-carriers and there is no dearth of MPVs on sale in that market. Now, Kia has played it smart and added a third row of seats to the Indonesia-spec Sonet to create the Kia Sonet 7 seater.

Kia Sonet 7 seater debuts in Indonesia: Gets third row of seats, roof-mounted AC blower

On the outside, the Kia Sonet 7 seater remains unchanged compared to the 5-seat model. Image: Kia

In terms of dimensions, the Kia Sonet 7 seater remains identical to the 5-seat model. At 4,120 mm (125 mm longer than the India-spec Sonet), the 7 seater is the same length as the 5-seat model, but what Kia has done is move the spare wheel from the boot floor to underneath the rear bumper, and dropped a third row of seats into the boot. This, of course, means that with the third row in place, boot space is almost non-existent. For perspective, the 5-seat model has a 392-litre boot – the same as on the India-spec Sonet.

The Kia Sonet 7 seater's second row features a sliding and reclining mechanism. Image: Kia

To make life a little easier, the Kia Sonet 7 seater has been given a second row that not only has a 60:40 split, but also slides fore and aft, reclines and features one-touch tumble functionality to grant access to the third row. Additionally, Kia has also equipped the Sonet 7 seater with a roof-mounted AC blower with separate controls to help cool those in the third row, with the second-row still getting dedicated AC vents.

Roof-mounted AC blower installed to help cool third-row passengers in the Kia Sonet 7 seater. Image: Kia

However, all said and done, the Kia Sonet is not among the most spacious compact SUVs around, and the third row will almost certainly be best left to kids and small adults in any scenario. The benefit, of course, is that owners will have the option to ferry additional passengers when the need arises or fold the third row away for when luggage space is needed.

Third row likely to be tight (both in terms of legroom and headroom) and will completely block out luggage space. Image: Kia

In terms of features, the Kia Sonet 7 seater mirrors the 5-seat model’s equipment list, and is powered by the same 1.5-litre, 115 hp petrol engine, which can be had with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.

Interestingly, the Kia Sonet for Indonesia is made in India and exported from here. However, at this point, it seems more likely the Kia Sonet 7 seater will remain exclusive to the Indonesian market, which has always traditionally favoured vehicles with a higher number of seats.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


