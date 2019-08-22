12:51 (IST)
Pricing of all the variants
Here's a detailed look at the prices of all the variants of the Kia Seltos.
tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 12:49:35 IST
What we know about the Kia Seltos is there will be 1.5 l petrol, 1.5 l diesel, and 1.4 l turbo-petrol motors
highlights
12:43 (IST)
Pricing of the Kia Seltos The Kia Seltos has an introductory price of 9.69 lakhs.
12:41 (IST)
Massive bookings of the Kia Seltos So far, there have been 32,035 bookings of the Kia Seltos where one out of every five have been booked online.
12:39 (IST)
3-year unlimited warranty Pick and drop assistance, road-side assistance and mobile workshop are covered in the warranty.
12:38 (IST)
Kia Motors Care There are 192 service centres across 160 cities of Kia Motors. It also has spare part depots in four Indian cities.
12:35 (IST)
In-car smart air purifier The Kia Seltos comes with an in-built smart air purifier, available in three different fragrance options.
12:34 (IST)
UVO mobile app Kia Seltos owners will be able to remotely start the engine, air-conditioning, locking and unlocking the door, sending locations, stolen vehicle tracking and many more features using the UVO mobile app.
12:32 (IST)
Safety standards Dedicated SOS button and six airbags are implemented in the Kia Seltos.
12:31 (IST)
Smartstream engines The Kia Seltos comes with third-generation Smartstream engines, available in both manual and automatic transmission.
12:30 (IST)
Kia Seltos will be available in two primary variants – Tech Line and GT-Line
12:27 (IST)
'Distinctive design' on the Kia Seltos Kia Motors India VP of Marketing and Sales Manohar Bhat gets on stage to present the key points of the Kia Seltos.
11:59 (IST)
16 variants of the Kia Seltos There are going to be three engine options, four transmissions, thirteen colours, two trim lines with three grades each.
11:44 (IST)
Kia Seltos review While we wait for Kia Motors to officially announce the pricing at the launch event, you can read our full review of the Kia Seltos SUV .
11:41 (IST)
Kia Seltos launching today!
The Kia Seltos is launching in India today. The company is set to announce the pricing of all the variants.
Kia Motors is launching the Kia Seltos SUV in India today. The Seltos is a mid-size SUV for India, and while it is a global model, it is engineered and packaged uniquely for the Indian market. Kia says that the Indian model Seltos actually has a higher number of features than elsewhere in the world. The 1.5-litre turbodiesel generates 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.
There are going to be 16 variants of the car at launch. Why 16 variants, you ask? Three engine options, four transmissions, thirteen colours, two trim lines with three grades each. We don’t have all the information for the math to be clear, though we don’t think to have all the information is going to be any less confusing. What we know so far: there will be 1.5 l petrol, 1.5 l diesel, and 1.4 l turbo-petrol motors. Transmissions include manual, IVT automatic (Kia’s version of CVT), 6-speed torque converter and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.
We don’t have prices for the Seltos yet, but officials tell us that as a new (and late) entrant into this competitive and growing market segment, Kia wants to be a player, so we can expect aggressive pricing. Regardless, anecdotal evidence (and Kia’s own data) shows that customers are opting for top-spec and automatic options in the range.
You can read our full review or watch our video review of the Kia Seltos below.
