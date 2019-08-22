Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Kia Motors is launching the Kia Seltos SUV in India today. The Seltos is a mid-size SUV for India, and while it is a global model, it is engineered and packaged uniquely for the Indian market. Kia says that the Indian model Seltos actually has a higher number of features than elsewhere in the world. The 1.5-litre turbodiesel generates 115 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

There are going to be 16 variants of the car at launch. Why 16 variants, you ask? Three engine options, four transmissions, thirteen colours, two trim lines with three grades each. We don’t have all the information for the math to be clear, though we don’t think to have all the information is going to be any less confusing. What we know so far: there will be 1.5 l petrol, 1.5 l diesel, and 1.4 l turbo-petrol motors. Transmissions include manual, IVT automatic (Kia’s version of CVT), 6-speed torque converter and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

We don’t have prices for the Seltos yet, but officials tell us that as a new (and late) entrant into this competitive and growing market segment, Kia wants to be a player, so we can expect aggressive pricing. Regardless, anecdotal evidence (and Kia’s own data) shows that customers are opting for top-spec and automatic options in the range.

