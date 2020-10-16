Overdrive

Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition. Prices for the Seltos Anniversary Edition start from Rs 13.75 lakh with it being based on the Tech Line HTX trim level. This price is for the 1.5-lite six-speed manual. The 1.5-litre petrol IVT and the 1.5-litre diesel manual versions of the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition are priced at Rs 14.75 lakh and Rs 14.85 lakh respectively. This special edition of the Seltos celebrating its first anniversary in the Indian market is limited to 6,000 units.

Changes to the Seltos Anniversary edition include a new gloss black and silver faux skidplate with a diffuser-like treatment, fog lamps bezels finished in tangerine, 17-inch black alloy wheels with tangerine centre caps, side sills with tangerine inserts and Seltos lettering. At the rear, this version gets black rear skid plate with silver diffuser fins and '1st Anniversary' badges. These new design elements have increased this version's length by 60mm over a standard Seltos. The Seltos Anniversary can be had in one monotone and three dual-tone colour schemes, including a new Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl option.

On the inside, the Seltos Anniversary Edition gets a single-tone black interior with black leatherette seats finished in a honeycomb pattern. The features list remains the same as the regular Seltos HTX which includes the LED lightbar, headlamps, taillamps and foglamps, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch touchscreen, leather-wrapped steering wheel, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, UVO connected car features, 60/40 split rear seats, air purifier, auto climate control, rear USB charger, tyre pressure monitor and auto headlamps.

There are no mechanical changes to the Seltos Anniversary. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder N/A petrol makes 115PS and 144Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel motor makes 115PS and 250Nm. With this version, the petrol can be had in manual and CVT guise while the diesel is manual only. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol with its DCT gearbox option is not available here. Bookings for the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition have already begun.