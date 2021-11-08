Monday, November 08, 2021Back to
Kia EV9 electric SUV concept world premiere confirmed for 11 November: Here’s all you need to know

The Kia EV9 concept will preview a full-size, pure-electric SUV from the Korean carmaker; likely to share mechanicals with the Hyundai Seven e-SUV concept.


tech2 News StaffNov 08, 2021 16:16:06 IST

Kia is all set to roll out its latest all-electric concept this week – the Kia EV9 SUV. Previewed in a simple teaser image, the Kia EV9 electric SUV concept will make its world premiere online on 11 November, confirmed Kia on via a tweet.

The teaser – which only reveals the shape of the Kia EV9 – doesn’t give much away. However, from the illustration, it’s clear the EV9 will be a full-size electric SUV. The upright proportions, squared-off front-end and block-like silhouette is in the mould of some iconic burly SUVs such as the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Range Rover and the Nissan Patrol. At present, the largest SUV in Kia’s global portfolio is the Telluride, which shares its mechanicals with the Hyundai Palisade.

Upright stance and boxy silhouette will put the Kia EV9 in the mould of some iconic SUVs. Image: Kia

Upright stance and boxy silhouette will put the Kia EV9 in the mould of some iconic SUVs. Image: Kia

Kia has refrained from sharing any other details at this point, but it’s likely the EV9 will be based on the same E-GMP architecture as the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Seven concept, which is also set to make its debut later this month. Like other models based on this platform, the production version of the Kia EV9 is likely to have a large lithium-ion battery (close to 100 kWh in capacity), single- and dual-motor options and a range of up to 500 kilometres on a full charge.

Expect the production version of the Kia EV9 concept to debut sometime in 2023.

