Overdrive

Kia, as part of its transformational Plan S strategy, has revealed its new design philosophy, as debuted on its first ever dedicated battery electric vehicle, the EV6. The new direction, dubbed 'Opposites United' sees Kia swap out the recognisable 'Tiger Nose' grille for a slimmer 'Digital Tiger Face', an evolution of the grille that also encompasses the headlights to create a family face. The Kia EV6 will see its global premiere in the coming weeks, while an India launch should be on the cards but isn't confirmed.

Notably, the EV6 previews what future Kia vehicles are going to look like, especially in the electrified era, with Kia's Plan S also outlining seven new EVs to come by 2027 in the shift away from ICE vehicles.

On the EV6, the 'Digital Tiger Face' is characterised by the slim grille, and the LED DRLs framing the headlights, with a low-placed air intake that runs across the width of the car, also aiding aerodynamics. With its low hood, and dropping roofline, the EV6 is more crossover than SUV, though details like the ribbed wheel arch cladding does give it some credibility.

The side and rear are far more distinctive, with a heavily pinched lower half of the door meeting the stylised door sill, with a rising line at the rear door. That further kicks up into an arc that houses the full-width LED light bar at the rear, also dividing the tail gate quite sharply. Flush door handles are a feature that may not make it to production, but the overall aesthetic is modern, and fairly cutting edge whilst keeping the surfaces simple.

It's a similar aesthetic inside the car, with the highlight being the curved high-definition touchscreen panel splitting duties between the driver's display and infotainment. Based on the Hyundai Group's new E-GMP electric car platform has its advantages in maximum interior space, with the EV6 further enhancing that with a space-liberating dashboard design that drops away from the front passengers. Recycled materials are said to be used around the cabin, and more details should come our way at the official premiere of the EV6.

'Opposites United', created under the guidance of Karim Habib, senior vice president and head of Kia's global design centre, is meant to reflect the contrasts found in nature and humanity. The new visual identity uses contrasting sculptural shapes, and sharp styling elements, based on five key design pillars. The key design tenets themselves are laced heavily with marketing speak but are Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life and Tension for Serenity. Habib commented, "We want our products to deliver an instinctive and natural experience that improves the daily lives of our customers. Our aim is to design the physical experience of our brand and to create original, inventive, and exciting electric vehicles. The ideas of our designers and the purpose of the brand are becoming more connected than ever, with our customers at the centre of what we do and influencing every decision that we make."