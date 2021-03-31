Overdrive

Kia has unveiled its first dedicated battery electric vehicle, the Kia EV6. The EV6 is based on Hyundai-Kia's new E-GMP dedicated EV platform and packs 800V charging capability, like the closely-related Hyundai Ioniq 5. The EV6 is the first of 11 new EVs Kia plans on launching globally by 2026, seven of which will be based on the new architecture. The EV6 can be had with two battery options – a 77.4 kWh long-range version, or a standard-range version with a 58 kWh battery.

The range-topper is the EV6 GT, the most powerful production Kia till date. Fitted with the larger battery pack and making 585 hp from its dual-motor setup, the EV6 GT can do 0 to 100 kph in a supercar-baiting 3.5 seconds, thanks to its 740 Nm of torque. The top-speed is 260 kph and the GT also comes fitted with an electronic limited-slip differential for more precise handling.

Other versions of the Kia EV6 can be had with either in a single or dual-motor configuration. The 2WD version with the larger battery can do 510 km on a full charge and is powered by a rear-mounted 228 hp and 350 Nm motor. The AWD version puts out a combined 325 hp and 605 Nm for a 0 to 100 kph time of 5.2 seconds. Fitted with the standard battery, the dual-motor EV6 can do 0 to 100 kph in 6.2 seconds with its combined 235 hp and 605 Nm. The base 2WD standard battery makes 170 hp and 350 Nm.

With the 800v charging, the EV6 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes, with 100 km of range being added to the larger battery pack in 4.5 minutes. The smaller pack is expected to support 400V charging. Also, the Kia EV supports a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that supplies up to 3.5 kW energy from the battery to power other electronics. Also, with over 35 percent charge left, the EV6 can tow up to 1,600 kg. A heat-pump is also fitted to maintain range in colder weather and there are six levels of regen braking on offer.

The Kia EV6 also debuts a new design philosophy for the brand - Opposites United - which combines sharper details with more sculptured surfaces. The Tiger Nose grille has been revised to suit an EV while the silhouette is crossover-influenced by with sharp details and sequential LED lighting. The interiors are more traditionally Hyundai-Kia but the EV architecture frees up significantly more interior room. The wheelbase is 2,900 mm and there is 520 to 1,300 litres of boot space. A 'frunk' offers 52 litres in the 2WD and 20 litres in the AWD versions. The two 12-inch screens are curved and are set in a single pane of glass for a seamless effect. There is also an augmented reality HUD that shows driving information, navigation prompts and ADAS functions while the UVO suite of connected-car features, now called Kia Connect offers EV related information. Finally, there is an optional 16-speaker Meridian audio system that plays audible sounds to correlate with the driving.

The Kia EV6 is being manufactured in South Korea and will go on sale in certain global markets in the second half of 2021. There is no word yet on an India launch for the Kia EV6. although if it were to launch here, it would come at a significant premium over the Hyundai Kona EV.