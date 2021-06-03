Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
Kia Digi-Connect virtual showroom service rolled out for contactless vehicle purchases

The Digi-Connect platform will enable customers to opt for a video consultation with a complete walkthrough of models.


Press Trust of IndiaJun 03, 2021 14:44:27 IST

Automaker Kia India on Thursday said it has introduced a digital tool to help customers make purchases online amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company has launched an integrated solution application called 'Kia Digi-Connect' which is an industry-first video-based live sales consultation solution, Kia India said in a statement. The solution is offered through website scheduling and integration with the company's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, it added. This customised application will enable customers to connect with their nearest dealerships and get complete assistance using a video conference platform, offering them a showroom-like experience, the automaker noted.

The solution which was developed bearing in mind the current pandemic situation, will not only ensure the safety of customers, but also expedite and improve their buying process by offering a contactless car buying experience from the comfort of their homes, it added.

Customers will even be able to add their friends or other family members to the video consultation on the Kia Digi-Connect platform. Image: Kia/Tech2

"Technology-led digital transformation has been the primary approach for Kia India right at the outset and we are committed to spearheading the digital revolution in the Indian automotive industry going forward," Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said.

The platform would enable customers to opt for video consultation with a complete walk-through of models with the help of the consultant at the showroom.

The Kia Digi-Connect solution will also provide customers several additional options including a 360-degree virtual experience on a video call, screen and video sharing along with sharing of brochures, pricelist etc., during the video conference to further address their queries.

Additionally, the app allows customers to include multiple family members and friends on the same call from different geographic locations to collectively understand and discuss with dealership representatives, similar to a showroom visit experience.

"We believe this initiative will be a game-changer in the purchase journey of the customers as it offers a safe platform where customers can access all the information about Kia products and services from the comfort of their homes, as they would when visiting the showroom," Kia India Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales Hardeep Singh Brar noted.

