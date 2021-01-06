Wednesday, January 06, 2021Back to
Both the Z H2 iterations are powered by a supercharged 998cc in-line four-cylinder engine from the H2, with an output of 200PS.


If you checked out our recent video about the upcoming motorcycles in India for 2021, we mentioned that Kawasaki is all set to bring in the Z H2 to the Indian market. The Japanese giant had opened bookings for the Z H2 last year, but the pandemic foiled with their plans for launching the motorcycle in India in 2020. However, you can now place an order for the Z H2 by paying the full ex-showroom price to your nearest Kawasaki dealership. The supercharged Z is available in two models - the Z H2 priced at Rs 21.9 lakh and the Z H2 SE priced at Rs 25.9 lakh.

Kawasaki Z H2

Both motorcycles will come into India via the CBU route and will be imported only against order, much like their supersport sibling, the H2. Expect a waiting period between three to four months on either of the motorcycles.

The Z H2, as the name suggests, is the naked iteration of the H2. Both the Z H2 iterations are powered by a supercharged 998cc in-line four-cylinder engine from the H2, with an output of 200PS. The engine is attached to a trellis frame, which is suspended from Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks at the front and a Showa mono-shock at the rear. Braking duties are carried out by the Brembo M4.32 callipers. The Z H2 SE gets higher grade equipment in the form of the Showa Skyhook electronically adjustable suspension and Brembo Stylema brakes.

Both bikes follow the Sugomi design language that is seen on the other modern Kawasaki Z line of motorcycles and come with 4.3-inch TFT instrumentation that pairs with the Kawasaki Rideology app for certain OBD and tuning functions. The electronics suite includes cornering ABS, traction control, launch control, a bi-directional quick-shifter and cruise control.

The Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE will be available in the standard black and green colour combination.

