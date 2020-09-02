Overdrive

Kawasaki has launched the BSVI compliant version of its middleweight cruiser, the Vulcan S at Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom. This has made it Rs 35,000 more premium than the previous iteration. It will be available in Metallic Flat Raw Graystone only. There are no changes in the mechanical or the features bit on the 2020 Vulcan S as compared to the launch model. Customers can book the new Vulcan S at the authorised dealership of IKM or filling booking enquiry on the official Kawasaki India website.

The Vulcan S is Kawasaki's first and only cruiser offering in the country and is powered by a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin 649cc motor that puts out 61PS at 7,500rpm and generates 62.4 Nm at 6,600rpm. While the power figure is unchanged, the torque output has been marginally detuned, which we believe will not affect the overall performance of the 2020 Vulcan S.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is a sporty cruiser, given the low slung profile, alloy wheels and off-set mono-shock. The most notable feature of the motorcycle is Ergo-Fit, which allows the rider to adjust the, handle, footpegs and seat for an optimal riding position. Kawasaki mentions the Vulcan S will be suitable for all riders, including newbies as well as women motorcyclists. Braking duties are handled by a 300mm disc at the front and a 250mm disc at the rear. ABS is standard.