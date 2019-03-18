Monday, March 18, 2019 Back to
Kawasaki to host Holi flash sale on 20 March with discounts up to Rs 2.5 lakh

The Kawasaki models that are a part of this offer include the Vulcan 650, Z900, Z900RS and more.

Overdrive Mar 18, 2019 12:50:18 IST

Planning to get a brand new Kawasaki motorcycle? Then you should wait till 20 March 2019. Anzen Kawasaki, the Mumbai dealer of the Japanese motorcycle brand, has announced a flash sale on this date between 7 pm to 12 pm as a Holi special offer. The Kawasaki models that are a part of this offer include the Vulcan 650, Z900, Z900RS, Ninja 300 ABS, Z650 along with off-road models KX250 and KX450.

Kawasaki Vulcan S.

The minimum discount that will be offered on the above motorcycles is Rs 30,000 which will go to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh. Anzen Kawasaki has already been offering 0 per cent finance and gift vouchers for add-on discounts. Earlier this month, the dealership was offering discounts on select models as a part of the stock clearance. Even the 2019 Ninja 300 ABS is being sold with special offers.

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was launched at a price of Rs 2.98 lakh, ex-showroom, which made it Rs 62,000 more affordable than the previous iteration. This also led to a 675 per cent growth from 24units sold in February 2018 to 186 units in February 2019. The 2019 Ninja 300 is powered by a parallel-twin 296cc motor, producing 39PS@11,000rpm and 27Nm@10,000rpm. Rounding up the drivetrain is a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Previous models were assembled as CKDs (Completely Knocked Down) from Thailand. With this price cut, the Ninja 300 becomes the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycle in the country, after the Yamaha R3 at Rs 3.26 lakh and the Benelli TNT 300 at Rs 3.43 lakh, both prices ex-showroom

Mar 18, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
Mar 18, 2019
