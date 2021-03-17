tech2 News Staff

Last year, Kawasaki took the wraps off the new 2021 Ninja ZX-10R and we had speculated that the bike maker won't waste too much time in bringing its flagship track machine to the Indian market. Well, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is here - priced at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 10R retains the 998 cc, 200 hp four-cylinder engine of the outgoing model, but the engine has been tweaked and reworked for better performance, says Kawasaki. It is mated to a close-ratio six-speed transmission.

Changes have also been made to the chassis, suspension and controls, to make the 10R more aggressive for track use. The design borrows heavily from the theme and science behind the Ninja H2, which makes the new ZX-10R more aerodynamic than before. The 2021 ZX-10R features four ride modes - Sport, Road, Rain, Rider, electronic cruise control, fully-adjustable front and rear suspension (not electronic) and TFT instrumentation with Bluetooth app connectivity.

Internationally, there is also the Ninja ZX-10RR variant which uses different camshafts and exhaust valve springs, along with a new intake manifold and titanium connecting rods which allow the engine to rev higher. But India only gets the standard Ninja ZX-10R for now.

The 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R is available in two colour options - black and green.