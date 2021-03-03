Overdrive

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 has been launched in India at Rs 3.18 lakh, making it nearly Rs 20,000 more expensive than the BS4 bike. The Ninja 300 is Kawasaki’s entry-level supersport offering that went off the shelves in 2019. The updated Ninja 300 has not received any significant changes aside from a BS6-compliant engine and is available in three colour options – Lime green, Candy Lime green type 3 and Ebony. Kawasaki India dealerships are now accepting bookings for the Ninja 300 BS6 and deliveries are expected to commence shortly.

Powering the Ninja 300 BS6 is the same, fuel-injected 296cc parallel-twin engine that makes 39 hp at 11,000 rpm and generates 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. These numbers are identical to the BS4 model. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch for effortless shifts. Underpinning the motorcycle is a diamond frame that features high-tensile steel components which offer high strength and high durability. The Ninja 300 BS6 features a 37 mm telescopic fork with 120 mm travel in the front and a five-way pre-load adjustable rear monoshock with 132mm of travel. It is shod with 110/70 R17 (F) and 140/70 R17(R) tyres. Braking duties are done by 290 mm (front) and 220 mm (rear) petal discs.

While the features list remains unchanged, Kawasaki has given the Ninja 300 new body graphics to make the BS6 avatar look a little different from the BS4 model. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 will compete with the KTM RC 390 and the TVS Apache RR 310.