Thursday, September 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Auto

Jio-BP teams up with ride-hailing platform BluSmart to establish commercial EV charging stations

In partnership with BluSmart, Jio-BP will set up large-scale charging stations for electric passenger vehicles and shared mobility fleets across India.


Press Trust of IndiaSep 09, 2021 19:11:34 IST

Jio-BP, the fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and UK's BP, on Thursday announced a partnership with BluSmart - India’s first and largest all-electric ride-hailing platform - to set up a network of commercial large-scale EV charging stations. As part of the partnership, Jio-BP will set up these stations for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country, the company said in a statement.

"Through this partnership, both companies will collaborate in planning, development and operation of EV charging infrastructure, at suitable locations across cities where BluSmart operates," it said.

It further noted that "with the first phase-roll out in the national capital region, these EV charging stations will be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station and will be concentrated in urban areas."

Speaking on the collaboration, Harish C Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Jio-BP said, "Leveraging BP's learnings from the UK with BP Pulse, where they have the country's largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-BP intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers."

As Reliance pursues a new energy vision of becoming a net-zero carbon company by 2030, its partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options.

Anmol Jaggi, co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said, "BluSmart operates large EV charging superhubs powering the burgeoning EV fleet. Our partnership with Jio-bp is a true testament of our ability to provide world-class EV charging infrastructure solutions for India."

EV Superhubs, he said, are the future of EV charging as it provides seamless charging access to consumers and ride-hailing fleets, and we will be jointly building some of the largest EV Superhubs in the world.

As an integrated EV infrastructure player, Jio-BP is actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for all vehicle categories.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Toyota

Toyota targets halving battery costs for electric vehicles by 2030, to invest $13.6 billion in battery R&D

Sep 08, 2021
Toyota targets halving battery costs for electric vehicles by 2030, to invest $13.6 billion in battery R&D
Volkswagen deems it 'impossible' to further accelerate shift to electrification: Here's why

Volkswagen

Volkswagen deems it 'impossible' to further accelerate shift to electrification: Here's why

Sep 08, 2021
Nissan’s electric microcar will come with 20 kWh battery and driver assists, to debut in 2022

Nissan

Nissan’s electric microcar will come with 20 kWh battery and driver assists, to debut in 2022

Aug 27, 2021
RIL to create 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable energy target of India, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL to create 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable energy target of India, says Mukesh Ambani

Sep 03, 2021
RIL to invest 75,000 cr in Jamnagar for green energy complex, says Mukesh Ambani

RIL to invest 75,000 cr in Jamnagar for green energy complex, says Mukesh Ambani

Sep 03, 2021
Huge victory for Anil Ambani firm as SC upholds Rs 4,600 crore arbitration award against Delhi Metro

Huge victory for Anil Ambani firm as SC upholds Rs 4,600 crore arbitration award against Delhi Metro

Sep 09, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021