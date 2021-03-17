tech2 News Staff

Jeep has launched the made-in-India Wrangler at an introductory price of Rs 53.90 lakh for the Unlimited version, and Rs 57.90 lakh for the Rubicon (ex-showroom). The fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler was originally launched in India in August 2019, and was shipped to our shores in completely built-up (CBU) form. As a result, it attracted a higher level of taxation, and was priced at Rs 63.94 lakh. However, the Jeep Wrangler is now being assembled at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Ranjangaon facility, which has resulted in a price drop ranging from Rs 10-11 lakh for the iconic 4x4.

As before, the Jeep Wrangler continues to be offered in road-friendly Unlimited trim as well as the off-road-focused Rubicon trim, in five-door form only. There are no major differences for the made-in-India Wrangler compared to the fully imported version, but the one assembled in Ranjangaon features an identification plaque on the edge of the bootlid, which prominently features the Indian flag to let the buyer know where it was built. Ranjangaon is also only the second facility in the world to be producing the Wrangler, which, so far, only rolled out of the Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, USA.

In terms of equipment, all-LED lighting, removable doors and roof, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instruments display, push-button start, driver seat height-adjust, an eight-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control and more are standard.

Both variants are powered by the same 268 hp, 400 Nm, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. And while a four-wheel-drive system is also standard, the Wrangler Rubicon packs a 4:1 crawl ratio, electronically lockable front and rear differentials, an electronically-operated sway bar and a off-road-biased suspension setup. It also rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, which are a size smaller than the Wrangler Unlimited’s 18-inch wheels.

To mark its 80th anniversary, Jeep has also introduced an 80th Anniversary Edition of the Wrangler, which features a handful of 80th Anniversary badges and different alloy wheels.

There are five colour options to choose from with the made-in-India Jeep Wrangler – Bright White, Sting Grey, Granite Crystal, Black and Firecracker Red.