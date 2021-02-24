Overdrive

Jeep India has now started local assembly of the Jeep Wrangler at its Ranjangaon facility ahead of its launch on 15 March. This is in keeping with the brand's recently announced plan to launch four vehicles in India by 2022. The locally assembled Wrangler follows the facelifted Jeep Compass in this strategy, to be followed by the seven-seat derivative of the Compass and the locally assembled, new-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Bookings for the locally assembled Wrangler have begun already, although the prices and specifications will only be known at launch. We expect this version to continue to be sold in the four-door Sahara variant and come powered by the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that puts out 270 hp at 5,250 rpm and 400 Nm at 3,000 rpm; paired with the eight-speed ZF automatic. The hardcore 4x4 equipment is expected to be carried over as well with the Selec-Trac two-speed full-time transfer case and Dana front and rear axles. The transfer case has a low-range gear ratio of 2.72:1. The Sahara sits on 18-inch wheels shod with 255/70 all-terrain tyres. The impressive approach and departure angles of 41.8 degrees and 36.1 degrees should carry over in this version, too.

There is likely to be a change in the features list of the CKD version, but features such as power windows, dual-zone climate control, LED cabin lighting, keyless entry and go, leather upholstery and powered seats are expected to be retained. The safety equipment includes ABS, front and side airbags, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, latch-type ISOFIX mounts, electronic stability control, roll-over mitigation, hill start assist and hill-descent control.

The current CBU Jeep Wrangler costs Rs 63.94 lakh, and you can expect this price to drop significantly with the localised model.